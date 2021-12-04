In so many ways, it ended exactly the way it should have for the No. 20-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns in winning the Sun Belt Conference championship game 24-16 over Appalachian State on Saturday at Cajun Field.
The offense did its part with 398 total yards and two long touchdown runs.
The special teams booted a field goal and averaged 47.3 yards a punt.
But after the offense turned it over on downs with 29 seconds left on the App State 35, UL’s hopes rested with its defense.
On the first play, Kris Moncrief delivered a sack and the Cajuns recovered it. The replay review gave the ball back to the Mountaineers.
On the next play, Chauncey Manac sacked App State quarterback Chase Brice and recovered the fumble. That one stood and the Cajuns’ conference championship celebration began.
"Today is about our team," UL coach Billy Napier said after his final game coaching UL heading to Florida. "It's a significant accomplishment for a lot of people. In college football, it take hundreds of people. Some have a big role, some have a small role, but they all contribute to the team."
The Cajuns have now won 11 straight games to get to 12-1 and secured the first outright conference championship in 51 years.
As good as UL’s defense was in limiting Appalachian State’s explosive offense, the other sparkplug in producing the victory was freshman running back Emani Bailey. Bailey ignited UL’s offense with 14 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown – all despite only getting one carry for 11 yards in the first half.
That score was a 35-yard touchdown run with 12:14 left to play to give the Cajuns a 24-10 lead.
Bailey also caught three passes for 29 yards in the win.
"Every time when give him the ball, you better try to get him down," Lewis said of Bailey. "If he gets loose, he's going to get to yelling. If he gets to yelling, you don't want that. When Emani gets going, he gets going and he's hard to stop."
The victory also properly punctuated the storied career of senior quarterback Levi Lewis, who goes to the bowl game with a 34-7 record as a starting quarterback.
Lewis was 15-of-30 passing for 210 yards and a touchdown, but his calling card throughout his career was zero interceptions. He still only has four for the season.
Lewis also ran it nine times for 43 total yards – actually gained 65 but was sacked four times – including a 56-yard touchdown run to give UL a 14-0 lead with 9:22 left in the first quarter.
"It still hadn't hit me yet," Lewis said of winning the title. "This is kind of like another game to me. It hadn't hit me yet even though I've played in multiple championships, but this one right here is different. I might go home and just go cry. I don't want anyone to see me cry right now, but this one is just a little bit different. It's been a long time coming to win this championship."
The Mountaineers didn’t allow UL to celebrate too long after Bailey’s big TD run by getting a 24-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Hennigan to get within a score with 5:06 left to play.
Appalachian State went for the two-point conversion and it failed.
The Cajuns managed two first downs on the ensuing drive, but the Cajuns eventually turned it over on downs at the 35 with 29 seconds left.
The defense quickly sealed the deal, despite a replay review overturning the first sack.
"Coach Nape prepared us for a situation like that," defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill said of the review overturn. "It's adversity. When adversity strikes, it's who's going to conquer it. We were prepared for the moment."
The Mountaineers were held to 290 total yards after only managing 211 total yards in the first meeting in October.
“We just couldn’t get into a rhythm that we were used to,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “We had to do a better job of being able to run the football when they played two-deep safeties. If we couldn’t run the ball in that look, it was going to be a long day and it was.”
The Cajuns’ offense scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game for the second time this season against the Mountaineers. No other App St opponent had one this season.
It was a 35-yard pass to Peter LeBlanc that got the drive going, but a critical 10-yard completion on fourth down to Dontae Fleming kept it alive to set up a 27-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jefferson for a 7-0 lead with 9:55 left in the first quarter.
"That play to Mike, blitz zero," Lewis said. "Time was running out and I tried to fix the protection. Mike got open. The O-line held their own and Mike got open. He made it easy on me."
The Cajuns punted on their first two drives, but then put together another one of their patented long drives. For the sixth time this season, UL scored on a touchdown on a drive of 91 yards or longer.
This one was a seven-play, 92-yard drive in 1:56. A tough 14-yard completion to tight end Pearse Migl created some room for the offense on the drive, before Lewis broke loose on a 56-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 Cajuns lead with 9:22 left until halftime.
It was the longest run of his career and the longest run in the three Sun Belt title games.
UL’s defense, meanwhile, began the game by forcing four punts. The first one was helped tremendously by an illegal man downfield flag that erased a 46-yard completion to Corey Sutton.
But the Mountaineers finally got on the board with a six-play, 75-yard drive in 2:39 late in the second quarter. Camerun Peoples cut left and raced 43 yards for a touchdown with 2:38 left until halftime to cut UL’s lead in half at 14-7.
The Cajuns answered right before the half with a 33-yard field goal for a 17-7 Cajuns halftime lead.