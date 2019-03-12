UL quarterback Levi Lewis has big plans for his junior season.

Coach Billy Napier has already called him “the leader in the clubhouse” in the race to be the starting quarterback.

As if that’s not enough pressure to overcome, Lewis has set the bar even higher for himself, changing his jersey number from No. 17 to No. 1, which he wore for the first time at UL’s first spring practice session Tuesday afternoon at Cajun Field.

With Ragin’ Cajuns football, No. 1 means Brian Mitchell — arguably the best player in school history.

“That’s just something me and Brian (Mitchell) talked about,” Lewis said. “It’s an honor to wear his number.”

Naturally, he had to get Mitchell’s permission.

“He said, 'Just wear it and do what you do and take care of your grades,’ ” Lewis said.

In Lewis’ mind, making Mitchell and the UL faithful proud began with being a leader off the field.

“Getting closer with my guys and just being a team leader,” he said. “Trying to take over and taking the initiative of trying to be the starting quarterback and showing that aspect of my game, and that’s just off the field.”

Last season, Lewis was a part-time performer behind starter Andre Nunez. He finished 37-of-59 passing for 585 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in 14 games.

This offseason, he said, has been about watching film.

“Chemistry with my guys, being efficient and be consistent with it, like taking my three-step or my three-step with a hitch,” Lewis explained. “Just being in sync and being in a rhythm, even with things like my backs making a read.

“Just seeing things in a bigger picture. First time in the system, I was running things through a straw. Now I just take a step back and I see the bigger picture.”

Napier agreed that much of Lewis’ task this season is upgrading the mental side of his game.

“Levi is still a young player,” Napier said. “He’s young within our scheme, going into his second year. Quarterback is about decision-making. It’s about accuracy. Levi’s a really good athlete. Those are the areas he’ll make improvement — decision-making, accuracy and pocket presence.

“Now he’s comfortable within our concept, so now he’s more comfortable recognizing the defensive structure. Put those two together, now you can make better decisions and be more accurate. It’s all about production and he’s proven to be productive in the past.”

A year ago, Lewis had the uncanny ability in multiple games to lead the team on one-play touchdown drives.

“If you go back and look, when he played, we scored,” Napier said. “That’s what we want the quarterback to do.”

But Napier also warned that it’s still a quarterback competition. While it won’t likely continue, Napier said the Cajuns repped all seven quarterbacks in Tuesday’s first spring practice sessions.

“It’s going to be a competition,” Napier said. “It’s a long way between now and the first game. We’re going to let these guys compete. With the way we do practice, we get a chance to see a lot of throws and a lot of decisions.

“Last year at this time nobody thought a walk-on juco quarterback from California was going to be the guy. Everybody talked about Jordan Davis and Levi Lewis, and here comes Andre Nunez, who proved to be an effective player for us and played winning football for us. So time will tell."