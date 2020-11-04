In many ways, UL coach Billy Napier’s introductory comments about Saturday’s opponent Arkansas State were very similar to his description of Texas State the week before.

UL’s coaching staff respects what they saw from both teams on film, both teams have good personnel and both teams have identities in all three phases of the game.

Napier isn’t different than just about any other coach who has ever gotten behind a microphone to analyze an upcoming matchup. It’s only natural to compliment the opponent.

It’s up to us to read between the lines and mark any distinctions.

Upon hearing the familiar description, the first reaction for some Cajun fans will likely be, “Yeah right, that’s what you said last week. Strike up the band.”

And indeed that may end up being the case in Saturday’s 11 a.m. Sun Belt West showdown homecoming with the Red Wolves (3-4, 1-3) for the Cajuns (5-1, 3-1) at Cajun Field.

Time will reveal that, but one thing is for sure – Arkansas State and Texas State aren’t exactly the same animal.

The Bobcats are trying to build something. Texas State hasn’t had a winning season since 2014 and hasn’t won more than three games in any season during that drought.

Arkansas State, meanwhile, has played in nine straight bowl games. Of those nine winning seasons, seven of them have been at least eight-win seasons.

Moreover, there’s recent history of the Red Wolves finishing stronger. They were 3-4 last year, before finishing 8-5, and 3-3 in 2018 only to end up 8-5.

“They’ve always done a really good job over there under Blake (Anderson) and he’ll have his team ready to play,” Napier said.

Truthfully, Arkansas State figuring things out shouldn’t shock anyone.

With that said, this 2020 Red Wolves season has been a bit tricky to explain.

Early on, the Red Wolves were struggling mightily on defense. Consequently they fired two assistant coaches, including the coordinator, after the 59-52 win over Georgia State on Oct. 15. Only in the two games since then, the points allowed has only gone down slightly, while Arkansas State’s points scored column has declined drastically.

“I think they’re really close,” Napier said. “I think that’s what’s important for us to understand. They’ve got an opportunity to make some of these plays and they didn’t make them in the game.”

Anderson’s frustration with the recent slump is obvious.

“We didn’t hit those 50-50 balls this week (in 38-10 home loss to Troy), and those really haven’t been 50-50 balls for us in the past, they’ve been way more in our favor,” he said. “That’s where the points and the explosive plays have come from, we’ve struggled with that the last couple of weeks. The running game’s not clicking and you’re not running it the way you want, and you’re not hitting the explosive throw that we were getting earlier throughout the course of the season, and you find yourself really, really frustrated.”

So while the Red Wolves finding themselves offensively shouldn’t surprise anyone, the statistics say Arkansas State’s defense is even worse than Texas State’s numbers on that side, giving up 40.2 points and 544 total yards a game.

Only, Anderson actually saw progress on that unit last week.

“I was really proud of the defense,” Anderson said. “They responded at halftime and came out and played maybe the 25 best minutes of football we’ve played defensively in quite a while. To hold Troy to 127 yards and no points going into the last five minutes of the game where we gave up a non-offensive touchdown and put the game away, it wasn’t until then that they gave up a late, late score with 25 seconds on the clock.

“We’re going to build on that, we’re going to find some confidence from that and how we played on defense.”

The biggest problem for Arkansas State’s defense is it might be facing UL’s offense at the wrong time. The Cajuns have made progress at wide receiver and the offensive line recently to the tune of 31 first downs and 614 total yards, despite a season-high four touchdowns in last week’s 44-34 win at Texas State.

“We obviously can’t afford to keep losing games in conference play and expect to ever win a championship,” Anderson said. “We know in our side of the division Lafayette has represented us the last two years, so if you want to be the best you have to beat the best, and so that’s our approach this week.”

Come Saturday afternoon, Napier would certainly rather be called a sandbagger than a prophet.