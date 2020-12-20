The UL Ragin’ Cajuns will be heading to the 10th bowl in school history to face Texas-San Antonio in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

The bowl appearance comes under a cloud of disappointment, suspicion and unfilled hopes.

The No. 17-ranked Cajuns (9-1) had their chances of competing for a Sun Belt Conference championship taken away by COVID-19 issues from Coastal Carolina.

As it turned out, Cincinnati beat Tulsa 27-24 on a field goal on the final play of the game, so neither Sun Belt team will get the opportunity to play in a New Year’s Day bowl.

While the Cajuns are going to Dallas, the 9-ranked Chanticleers – No. 12 in the college football poll – will be headed to the Cure Bowl to play Liberty on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

For the Cajuns, this bowl appearance is the 10th in program history. UL has a 6-3 record on the field in those bowl games, winning one for the first time since 2014 last year with a 27-17 win over Miami of Ohio in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The Cajuns lost to Tulane 41-24 in the first bowl game in the Billy Napier era in 2018.

This will be the first meeting between UL and Texas-San Antonio. It'll be the second meeting against a Conference USA team this season - beating UAB on the road 24-20 in Birmingham.

The Roadrunners (7-4) began their season with three wins and finished it with three wins. In the middle section of the season, Texas-San Antonio lost four of five games. The four losses were to BYU, UAB, Army and Florida Atlantic, while the win was 27-26 over Louisiana Tech.

The offense is led by dual threat quarterback Frank Harris, who has run for 437 yards and eight touchdowns and is 146-of-273 passing for 1,422 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Sincere McCormick led the Roadrunners in rushing with 1,345 yards and 11 scores. The two top receivers are Joshua Cephus (53-521, 4 TDs) and Zakhari Franklin (44-579, 6 TDs).

The cancellations of the Central Arkansas and Sun Belt Conference championship game mean the Cajuns won’t have a chance match or surpass last year’s 11-3 record, but UL could record successive double-figure win seasons for the first time in school history.

TICKET INFORMATION

There are tickets available for fans to attend Saturday's game.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, there is no way to select your seats - only the section and price you chose to purchase..

All tickets and parking purchases are only available digitally. All seating will be in pods - either two or four with the majority of socially-distanced pods being four seats. The price ranges are tickets are $25, $50, $75, $100 and $125.

More ticket information is available at firstresponderbowl.com.