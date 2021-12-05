Cajuns head coach Billy Napier, speaking after UL defeated Appalachian State to win the Sun Belt Conference championship, declined to detail which members of UL’s staff will be joining him when he takes the helm in Florida next week.

Napier, who on Saturday was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year for the second time, said he wouldn't be releasing any names of assistants, but would let Florida announce them at some point.

However, he did reveal some aspects of the “gentleman’s agreement” between the two programs.

“We’re going to take a small group of people with us to work through signing day,” Napier said. “This group (Cajuns) wants to win 13 in a row, so to get up and run out of here with everybody would not be the right thing to do.

“So we’re going to take a small group and the rest of the staff will coach the rest of the way and then after signing day, we’ll start working on assembling the rest of the organization.”

Among the UL assistants with power five experience are strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and defensive line coach Rory Segrest. With that said, Napier continued to rave about the bright future of defensive coordinator Patrick Toney after Saturday's win.

"Patrick works hard man," Napier said. "I've been around a lot of coaches. I've worked in some of the best programs in the entire country. I've worked not only with some of the best head coaches, but it gets overlooked but the assistant coaches that you get a chance to be around. This guy came here as our safeties coach, he had a huge input into what we were doing. He was trained by an outstanding football coach in Ron Roberts, who is doing a terrific job at Baylor.

"There was no question, it took 30 seconds when Ron left to make the call to PT."

Reports out of Gainesville are already saying Juluke and Toney are headed to Florida.

Saturday's 24-16 defeat of the Mountaineers extended UL's winning streak to 12 games and completed a clean sweep of the Sun Belt this season. It also gives coach Billy Napier a 40-12 record in his four years at UL.

Napier, who signed a reported seven-year, $51.8 million contract, was named Florida’s coach Nov. 28. He stayed on to coach conference championship game Saturday, but will not coach UL in its bowl game. He’s scheduled to be introduced Sunday afternoon in Gainesville.