There were many great options for star of the game in UL’s 5-0 victory over Loyola-Marymount on Friday at Russo Park.

The first blow was delivered by sophomore third baseman Jonathan Windham, who was 2-for-4 with a two-run double and an RBI single.

He looked nothing like the freshman who hit .171 last season.

“I think it’s just relaxing,” said Windham, who got a chance to play because O’Neal Lochridge has the flu. “I was a freshman last year. I was stressed out - really, really anxious. I was swinging at balls out of the hand. Now I’m waiting and seeing it deep, getting my hands inside the ball. It’s been working out pretty good.”

Then there was Brennan Breaux, who encored a five-RBI performance Wednesday night with a homer in the third and a highlight-film diving catch in the second.

“It’s not the start anybody wanted,” said Breaux of UL’s 1-7 start. “At the same time, that’s the cards that were dealt and you don’t have a lot of time to sit and feel sorry for yourself when you’re 1-7 and playing four games a week.

“I’m really proud of the team the way we fought back from that. We came out everyday with a working mentality ready to get after it. We knew sooner or later it was going to break and we were going to hopefully turn this thing around.”

Reserve catcher Sebastian Toro continued his hot hitting, coming off the bench with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate.

And of course, starting pitcher Gunner Leger did his job in earning his first win of the season with five shutout innings with one walk and eight strikeouts to earn his first win of the season.

“He (Leger) got a little tired around the 50ish mark … a little early … and started kind of pushing the ball a little bit,” explained Robichaux, whose Cajuns are now 6-7 and will play game two of series at 2 p.m. Saturday. “As he got through five tonight, we felt that was enough.”

That leads us to the player who brought the biggest smiles to UL coaches, players and fans Friday.

Junior right-hander Brandon Young relieved Leger and did better than anyone imagined with four shutout innings, allowing no walks, one walk and striking out five for the save.

“I don’t know if it’s straight velocity as much as he had time to rest a little bit and then locate that fastball back down,” Robichaux said. “He got caught with an elevated fastballs that were a little too high out of the zone and then change-ups that were short of the zone.

“We felt if we can just get him back to locating the fastball down, and then up, then he’s got an advantage. When he can locate his fastball down to up instead of up to down, I think that’s when he’s at his best.”

The plan was for Young to get nine outs, but he was on such a roll, he finished the game to give closer Michael Leaumont the night off.

“It felt really good to be back,” Young said. “I’ve been struggling. Baseball’s one of the most mental sports. My first start against Texas was really rough and coming back from that mentally was really hard, but I felt really good tonight.”

In that start against Texas, Young gave up five runs on six hits in two innings.

“Maybe expectations,” Young said as a reason for early struggles. “Coming from a junior college to here, trying to become the Saturday night starter. I had a lot to prove and maybe it got to me a little bit, but it’s just good to be back pitching for the team.

“I’m really tough on myself and I took it to heart. I wanted to get back out there as soon as I could.”

Young’s velocity hit as high as 93 in the win, but “my main focus was to get ahead, try to stay ahead and throw a lot of strikes.”

Robichaux said Young’s future could be as a starter or as a reliever.

“We hope he forces us to do all kind of thinking,” Robichaux said. “Right now, I like him right there because of where we are. For a hard thrower, you wouldn’t think he’d have a good change-up, but he’s got a great change-up to get the good left-handed hitters out with.

“He’s got some age and some experience with him. We need him. I’m glad he worked while he waited.”