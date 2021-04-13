For a weaker man, everything UL softball coach Gerry Glasco and his team have endured this season would have just been too overwhelming to conquer.
But the lessons he learned from his parents growing up in Illinois taught him to be completely dedicated to two things – your family and your job.
So when Glasco spoke to his ailing mother on the phone prior to the Cajuns’ road series at UT-Arlington on March 26, he asked her if he needed to go home instead.
“She said, ‘No, win three,’” said Glasco, whose No. 14 Cajuns play SLU at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lamson Park coming off a 10-0 road trip. “Actually that might have been the last words I heard mom speak. She said, ‘Win three and I love you.’”
It didn’t happen. UL won the first game, but lost that Saturday.
“That was devastating,” Glasco said.
His mother surprised him with another phone call after that rough loss.
“I couldn’t understand what she was saying,” Glasco revealed. “Later my sister told me she was saying, ‘Come see me, come see me.’ I didn’t understand … I said, ‘I’ll see you on Monday.’ If I would have known she was saying, ‘Come see me,’ I would have left right then and be in the car in 10 minutes.”
On Sunday, the Cajuns beat UTA to begin what is now a 17-game winning streak.
He drove home immediately following that game, arrived around 4:30 a.m. Monday and was able to hold his mother’s hand as she died that Tuesday morning.
He helped his father make funeral arrangements and drove back home the next day to begin preparing for an unprecedented six-game Sun Belt weekend against South Alabama and Georgia Southern.
“I want to win,” Glasco said. “That’s my job. My job is to win games as a coach. The one thing I know from my upbringing from my mom and dad is, ‘Do your job, do your job.’ That’s your livelihood. That’s your role in the world, and do your job.
“That’s what I am. I’m a coach. My job is to coach.”
Only it wasn’t just regular coaching Glasco was going through at the time. The UTA loss was more than devastating. It was ground-breaking.
It convinced Glasco major changes were needed – from new defensive alignments to pitching philosophies to the batting order to the staff’s duties.
“We’ve got to get this team in the NCAA,” Glasco said. “We were in a situation where our RPI was so bad after the UT-Arlington loss, we weren’t going to get into the NCAA tournament if we were going to keep playing the way we were playing.”
After sweeping South Alabama and Georgia Southern in the weekend league marathon ending Monday, he drove back home to attend his mother’s Tuesday funeral and then drove back a day later to begin preparing for the road sweep of Georgia State.
And remember, this is a man whose daughter Geri Ann was tragically killed in an automobile accident just two years ago … something he thinks about every day, as he reminded us earlier this season.
“The whole streak for me is a real blur,” Glasco said.
How could it be anything but a blur?
“He’s such a warrior going through these things,” third baseman Kaitlyn Alderink said. “I can’t even begin to imagine what he feels or what he’s thinking. I just know the best I can do is be the player that he needs to be … whatever that means for a particular day.
“I don’t know how he has come back as strongly as he has. It makes me proud and just honored as a player to play for him.”
Then during last Monday’s doubleheader sweep of Lamar, more heartbreak hit this Cajuns’ program when sophomore outfielder Frankie Izard suffered a “catastrophic” broken leg rounding third base and had to immediately be taken to the hospital.
“You could tell she was in an extreme amount of pain,” said Glasco, whose club has suffering injuries to nine players this season. “You could tell it was going to be a serious injury right off the bat.”
Izard was just beginning to make a big impact on the squad with a .474 average and 14 stolen bases with six recent starts.
“She had won by heart and she had won our team over and our staff over,” Glasco said. “That was really hard. That was another devastating blow to our program. We’ve been through so much and so many of those.”
Honestly, after something like that, you’re just doing it for Frankie.
“Everybody loves Frankie,” Alderink said. “She’s been a great teammate all year. Everybody’s rooting for her. To see her go down like that, it’s heartbreaking for all of us. At that point, we just want to do it for her and back her up as much as we can.”
But with a coach as determined as Glasco, his team has somehow maintained the fight through all the obstacles.
“That took a little out of us,” Glasco said of the Izard injury, “but I think the one thing you’ve seen with this team is they’ve figured out that you’ve got to keep playing … keep playing. You owe it to each other, you owe it to the kids who are out, you owe it to the fans to do your job.”
That focus against all odds has produced a 17-game winning streak and vaulted UL (32-6, 14-1) back to the top spot in the Sun Belt standings.
After not talking with his father for a few days, Glasco finally had time to call him Tuesday morning to catch up.
“That’s exactly how he was when I was a child,” Glasco said. “That’s how I was raised. We work hard and we focus on what we’re responsible for.
“I don’t know that anything is a distraction. It’s just two important pieces of our lives – our family and our job.”