The ULM Warhawks didn’t seem to be in the mood to make anything easy for the No. 14-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns throughout this senior celebration weekend.
After watching a three-run lead in the fifth inning disappear Friday, the pesky Warhawks rebounded to spoil UL’s senior day festivities in the final home game at Lamson Park this season Saturday with a 2-1 upset win over the Cajuns.
The Sun Belt Conference champion Cajuns dropped to 40-10 overall and 21-3 in league play, while ULM ended the regular season 16-30 and 6-15.
The Sun Belt Conference tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Troy, Alabama.
For the second time in three games, the Warhawks took the early lead on a solo home run in the first inning. This time, it was Korie Kreps with two outs on a line drive to right.
And this time, ULM came through with an encore performance with a second run off UL ace right-hander Summer Ellyson by manufacturing a run in the second inning.
Andie Edwards led off with an infield single, and Kennedy Johnson quickly sacrificed her to second. After a wild pitch chased her to third, Madelyn Fletcher delivered a sacrifice fly to center to build a 2-0 lead.
ULM didn’t get another hit the rest of the game, but the Warhawks made the most of their two hits.
The Cajuns, meanwhile, struggled with getting the big hit with runners on base. UL left runners in scoring position in each of the first four innings and then left the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
In that inning, all signs pointed toward the Cajuns taking the lead, but UL was only able to cut ULM’s lead in half.
Jade Gortarez singled to lead it off. Bailey Curry then singled with one out, before avoiding the tag on Kendall Talley’s fielder’s choice ground ball to load the bases with one out.
Pinch hitter Sophie Piskos came through with an RBI single to right to make it 2-1 and bring up UL’s leading hitter in Ciara Bryan. But ULM reliever Amber Coons pulled off a strikeout of Bryan, then coaxed a groundout from Kaitlyn Alderink to maintain the one-run lead.
Coons then dominated the rest of the way, only giving up a two-out single to Gortarez in the fifth.
Ellyson took the frustrating loss, ending the regular season at 20-6. She allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and struck out three in a complete-game loss. Ellyson retired 18 of the final 20 batters she faced.
The game ended with Kreps making a leaping grab at the wall of a deep Alderink fly ball to center. ULM retired 10 of the final 11 Cajuns hitters to ice the upset win.