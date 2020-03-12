The hopes and dreams of UL coaches, athletes and fans are over for the rest of the school year.
Thursday afternoon, nationwide concerns over the coronavirus canceled the Sun Belt Conference's men's and women's basketball tournament this weekend, effectively ending the UL women's season.
While Sun Belt schools waited for conference officials to announce the indefinite suspensions of all spring sports seasons, news broke that the NCAA canceled postseason tournaments for all winter and spring sports for the rest of the school year.
Shortly there, UL released the official news the Sun Belt Conference is indefinitely suspending all spring seasons seasons:
"Consistent with decisions made at the national level regarding men's and women's conference basketball tournaments and winter and spring NCAA championship events, the Sun Belt Conference will immediately suspend spring sport competition indefinitely. This action is being taken to continue the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19, keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans our highest priority. As additional information becomes available, we will communicate it at that time. This will also include information on tickets that have already been purchased in advance for upcoming events. We greatly appreciate the support and understanding of Cajun Nation during this time, and look forward to a positive outcome very soon.”
That news seemed old after the NCAA earlier announcement, however.
It was supposed to be a big weekend of Sun Belt play on the UL campus. The baseball team was scheduled to open Sun Belt play at 6 p.m. Friday against Coastal Carolina, while the softball team was going to hold its home Sun Belt opener against Appalachian State at 6 p.m. Friday.
Now it's unclear if the baseball or softball teams will play again the rest of the regular season.
The Sun Belt's decision was in line with other conferences, such as the Southeastern Conference, which made the same decision Wednesday evening.
News of the NCAA's postseason cancellations followed Thursday's earlier announcement that ended the Sun Belt's basketball tournament.
Regarding UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard released the following statement early Thursday afternoon: "In light of the situation nationally in regards to the spread of COVID-19 and the efforts to mitigate the impact of this virus, the Sun Belt Conference made the correct decision to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans. It is disappointing and unfortunate for our women’s basketball season to end so abruptly, but our department and our fans could not be more proud of Coach (Garry) Brodhead and his team. In this constantly evolving situation, should any further announcements be necessary, we would make that information available as soon as possible.”
Earlier Thursday morning, the Sun Belt Conference had released a statement that fans wouldn't be allowed at the Sun Belt men's and women's basketball tournament at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, but that the games would still be played.
Shortly after, the conference joined the nationwide trend and moved to cancel the semifinal and final rounds of the basketball tournaments. (The Sun Belt tournament began earlier this week at campus sites.)
For the UL women's program, the news was obviously disappointing. Brodhead's team won only seven games all of last season and was eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament.
On Wednesday night, his Ragin' Cajuns defeated Little Rock 49-46 to advance to the semifinal round of the tournament.
It wasn't difficult to notice how excited Brodhead and his team was over the now-lost opportunity to play in New Orleans. At the time, his Cajuns were preparing for a third game with No. 1-seeded Troy, a team UL had defeated on the road already this season and taken to the wire in Lafayette.
Their path to a Sun Belt tournament championship seemed like a realistic one at the time.
"It’s a great opportunity for our program to get back in the semifinals," he said. "Last year, we didn’t even win a conference tournament game. We’ve got 19 wins right now. We still have a young squad. They’ve really responded well this year, so can we finish it off? You’ve got two games left."
Now there are none.
At Wednesday night's press conference, UL junior center Ty'Reona Doucet was already daydreaming about the memory of playing in an NBA arena.
"We’re excited," Doucet said. "A lot of NBA stars play in there. LeBron (James) and them play in there, so I’m sitting in the same seats that LeBron and Kobe (Bryant) and them used to sit in. It’s amazing."