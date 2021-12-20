The UL women's basketball team will enter Sun Belt Conference play later this month on a high note after the Ragin' Cajuns handled Louisiana Tech 69-57 at home Sunday.
Diamond Morrison led the Cajuns (8-2) - who will host UT Arlington in the SBC opener December 30 - with 14 points, followed by Lanay Wheaton's 11 points and Makayia Hallmon's 10 points.
The Lady Techsters (7-3) had the momentum and a 30-29 lead at the half after guard Salma Bates hit 4-of-4 from behind the arc with 15 points. In the second half, however, Bates didn't score and missed all six of her 3-point attempts.
"We talked about it at halftime," UL coach Garry Brodhead said. "We had to shade over there to her defensively. I thought that adjustment was pretty big for us."
Ty Doucet and Destiny Rice - UL's leading scorers on the year - combined for only one field goal in the first half, but the duo came alive in the third quarter.
Doucet finished with nine points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal. Rice added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
"We try to get Ty a lot of touches," Brodhead said. "She didn't even attempt a shot in the first half. They were double-teaming her, but she ended up with four assists. We're not always a team that gets a lot of assists. To have 15 assists as a team - that was big."
"Destiny Rice is just so consistent. She runs the show. We talked about tempo before the game, and how we were going to control the tempo. That's what she does, and she did a great job."
Freshman guard Tamera Johnson scored seven of her nine points in the first half, while Morrison hit 4 of 5 three-pointers. Wheaton added two steals for the Cajuns, who shot 83.3% from the field in the third quarter.
"We really played team ball," Morrison said. "In the first half, we were letting them get some offensive rebounds. Once we cleaned that up, it all came together in the second half. We needed that boost to push us going into conference play where we know we can beat any team we get on the floor with."
The Cajuns, who are 6-1 against in-state programs this year, won for only the third time in 44 tries against Louisiana Tech.
"This is the first complete game we've played all year," Brodhead said. "I thought we did a good job of defending, rebounding and taking care of the ball."