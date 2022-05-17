The roller coaster ride for the UL softball program just never seems to end.
If it’s not team-chemistry issues, it’s injuries. If it’s not injuries, it’s brushes with COVID-19.
Yet somehow through the past two seasons, coach Gerry Glasco’s Ragin' Cajuns have managed to keep their head above water.
Heading to the Clemson regional — starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday against Auburn — this young team with defensive shortcomings and erratic base running has quieted most of the early-season critics by winning both the Sun Belt regular-season and tournament titles.
A team that many were convinced could not keep the program’s streak of consecutive Sun Belt series wins intact is carrying a 13-game winning streak into regional play and has won 22 of 23 overall.
Raise your hand if you really thought this bunch would be 45-11 after losing 12-10 at Georgia Southern on March 19.
And that was before Jourdyn Campbell injured her knee, Maddie Hayden badly sprained her ankle, Raina O’Neal required thumb surgery, Sophie Piskos hyperextended her knee and Alexa Langeliers missed weeks with a concussion.
The Cajuns' depth was also compromised when Jenna Kean, Frankie Izard and Vanessa Foreman left the team along the way.
The hits just kept coming.
And now Glasco is away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19. That means everyone in the program has to hold their collective breath hoping no other coaches or players test positive before the weekend ends.
The minefields are always plentiful, but this team keeps finding a way.
Pitching coach Justin Robichaux claims this is one of the most resilient teams he’s ever been a part of. It’s hard to dispute that assessment.
“I’m very confident in our ability and what we’re going to be doing,” UL junior pitcher Meghan Schorman said. “We had a few mishaps at the beginning of the season, but that’s going to happen. We were young. Now we all have come together and we’re getting it done.”
It seems a bit unfair to expect this team filled with freshmen and newcomers to be the one to end the program’s NCAA super regional drought. But this is UL softball. The expectations are always sky high.
UL reached the super regional round seven times from 2008-16. But despite advancing to the final day of their past 13 regional appearances, the Cajuns haven’t won a regional crown in six years.
So what will it take?
For starters, there’s the first-game jitters.
The lineup likely will face an elite arm in Auburn’s Maddie Penta, but that first game always seems to be a challenge offensively. Remember last year’s 1-0 win over George Washington in 11 innings? Also, the two regional openers before that were 3-2 and 1-0.
Then there’s the competition. When UL struggled early on with Power Five foes, it wasn’t a case of getting overwhelmed by superior talent. It was having one bad inning and not recovering — mostly because of poor defense or walking too many batters.
After Sunday’s draw, Auburn coach Mickey Dean hit the nail on the head.
“This is a great hitting regional,” he said. “Once you get to championship play, it is about who can play clean defense and not give up those extra bases. Those are the two big things."
That’s the chore facing Glasco’s crew this weekend. Auburn has stolen 66 bases and Clemson has 72 swipes.
“I know they like to create chaos,” Robichaux said of Clemson. “They’re a very fast team. They’re very dynamic on the base paths. They kind of resemble us to a degree.”
That could complicate things for UL in that potential matchup.
Beyond that, UL’s fate likely will be determined by the ability to get those clutch two-out hits with runners in scoring position, and guessing right on when to make the key pitching change.
Or maybe it’s just time for a few breaks to go UL’s way in late May.