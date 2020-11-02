UL football fans have been clamoring for a stellar offensive performance and got that with Levi Lewis and company putting up 31 first downs and 614 total yards in a 44-34 road win over Texas State on Saturday.
On the flip side of things, the offense turned it over four times and the defense was largely responsible for the Cajuns being penalized 11 times for 122 yards.
So with that much good and that much bad all in one game, how should Ragin’ Cajun fans process it all heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming affair with Arkansas State?
My best advice is to simply erase the game from your memory.
Forget about it. Flush it. Whatever term you want to use.
Way too much of what happened in that game falls under the ‘aberration’ category to really include it in any in-depth analysis of the season.
After not losing any fumbles over the first five games, the Cajuns lost three fumbles against the worst defense they played all season. There’s no reason to believe UL is suddenly a fumbling machine.
So until further notice, don’t even give it a second thought.
The Cajuns were only flagged 24 times in the first five games and then got 11 Saturday. Alarmed? Nope. There’s no reason to believe UL is suddenly this out-of-control, undisciplined team.
Don’t even think about it.
Likewise, don’t expect all the offense’s issues have been solved.
While I wouldn’t totally erase the notion the offense has turned the corner, let’s have the Cajuns’ offense do it again before any declarations are made.
Remember, Texas State entered the game giving up 34.6 points and 462.3 yards per game.
With that said, Arkansas State’s defensive numbers are even worse on paper – giving up 40.2 points and 544 total yards a game thus far.
For the record, the two defenses after the Red Wolves have lower numbers – Central Arkansas (29.5 ppg, 383.5 ypg) and South Alabama (24.7 ppg, 397.5 ypg).
The offense should continue to get better, but it’s difficult to accurately judge based on the opposition. So let’s stay tuned on that subject for now.
Besides getting the win to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Sun Belt play, the biggest benefit from Saturday’s game is for the coaching staff.
Coaches love having things to work on and scream about. It keeps players humble and makes practices lively.
And as coach Billy Napier said Saturday, he has an extra long list this week.
In addition to the turnovers and penalties, there’s the kicking game.
The two kickoff returns for touchdowns were great. They were needed to kickstart the game against two top-notch defenses. But that doesn’t mean Chris Smith needs to bring every kickoff out of the end zone forevermore. When your offense is two steps ahead of the defense, the risk just isn't worth the reward. Just take it on the 25 and call the next play.
Having those conversations in practice this week can only help down the road.
Saturday was also an opportunity to win the time of possession battle for a change – 33:06 to 26:54.
Napier’s been warning critics that worm was going to turn in the long run after playing two triple-option squads in Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina.
So far, his point is well taken.
The bottom line is the Cajuns are hoping to be peaking at the right time - come December theoretically with the Sun Belt Conference championship on the line.
To do so, sometimes obstacles along the way - like Saturday's series of miscues - are exactly what a team needs to stay sharp.
"Really, I think everybody’s sitting around thinking about how good we can be when we don’t give the other team anything," Napier said.
"I’m excited because I think the players would agree with us. We’ve got higher expectations than what we performed at at certain times tonight (Saturday)."
Providing all the focus and motivation any team needs.