No one involved in a college football team really wants a lightning delay.
Play is halted.
The fans have to leave the stadium, which leads to some fans just heading home early.
And of course, media members begin panicking over deadlines.
For whatever reason, they don’t seem to bother the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Prior to the lightning delay at home against Eastern Michigan and on the road at Marshall on Wednesday, the Cajuns were being outscored 14-3.
After the two delays, UL outscored the opposition 69-13.
Kicker Kenny Almendares call them “a blessing.”
Others are joking perhaps the Cajuns need one in each of their six remaining games.
Coach Michael Desormeaux has a theory on why his team seems to flourish after the stoppages.
“For our kids, they handle adversity well, they do,” he observed.
For some teams, the fear of an extended delay – 63 minutes vs. Eastern Michigan and 37 minutes at Marshall – would be a lack of focus.
Against Eastern Michigan, the delay began with 3:04 left in the second quarter with the visitors leading 7-0.
In West Virginia on Wednesday, it began as the teams entered the field for the start of the season half, essentially making intermission an hour.
The Cajuns actually used that extra time to elevate their focus.
“We closed the doors,” Almendares said. “There were no trainers, there were no coaches. It was just the players. We closed the doors and we just all stared at each other. This is what we need to go do and we did it.”
Safety Bralen Trahan also said the extra time allowed for more game planning.
“That gave us time to get the defense right, the offense right,” he said.
“We only made more adjustments.”
While hoping for more lightning delays isn’t something football coaches ever want to depend on, there were certainly more traditional explanations for the 23-13 win over Marshall.
Indeed, the special teams improved with a 3-for-3 effort in field goals by Almendares, the offense didn’t have any turnovers and the defense might have played its most physical game of the season.
“For sure,” Trahan said of the defense. “I tried to preach to the defense before the game, ‘Man, we’ve got to play like we’re tired of losing,’ because I told them straight up, ‘I’m tired of losing.’
“We played a great game as a defense together and came out with the ‘W.’”
Trahan and his former Acadiana High teammate linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux both shined, as did linebacker Kris Moncrief.
Quibodeaux led the Cajuns with 14 tackles and half a sack. Trahan was second with 12 stops and an interception. Moncrief added 10 tackles and a sack.
“We knew they were getting past the 50 and we knew it was going to be a shot coming soon,” Trahan said of the interception early in the third quarter to set up a touchdown drive to give UL the lead for good. “We read it and we almost called it as a defense.”
Overall, UL’s defense consistently pressured Marshall’s two quarterbacks with five sacks and numerous hurries, and held the Thundering Herd to 85 yards below their Sun Belt-leading average of 224 rushing yards a game.
“We went into the game knowing they were the top running team and we preached it all week, ‘Stop the run, stop the run, stop the run,’” Trahan said. “Coach (Lamar) Morgan did a good job of calling the calls right to where we can stop the run and we played great team defense.”
Another reason to point to for the win other than the lightning delay was the leadership on UL’s squad on the road under the cloud of a three-game losing streak.
Starting quarterback Chandler Fields was down and the team rallied behind Ben Wooldridge.
“Before the game I went up to him and I said, ‘Straight up man, you go and we go; you go, we go,” Trahan told. “You have a good game, this team can win any game.’ The QB spot is the biggest spot we need to fill. Ben had a great game. I talked to him before the game. He was ready and he performed.”