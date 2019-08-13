The UL Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball schedule was completed Tuesday with the release of the non-conference portion of the slate.
The road schedule for coach Bob Marlin's club include trips to TCU, Arizona State, Wyoming and to the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas in a tournament that also features UC Irvine and Detroit Mercy.
The non-conference home games include meetings with Loyola of New Orleans on Nov. 5, McNeese State on Nov. 9, Youngstown State on Nov. 15, Southeastern on Dec. 3 and UC Santa Barbara on Dec. 29.
UC Santa Barbara was 22-10 last season and reached the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tournament. UC Irvine participated in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.
The Sun Belt Conference schedule was released on July 30. In all, the Cajuns will play 15 games at home. The road schedule also includes a Dec. 14 road trip to Ruston to meet Louisiana Tech.
2019-20 UL Men's Basketball Schedule
November
5 LOYOLA-NO
9 MCNEESE STATE
12 At TCU
15 YOUNGSTOWN STATE
21 At Wyoming
MGM Resorts Main Event
(Nov. 24-26 in Las Vegas)
December
3 SOUTHEASTERN LA.
7 At Arizona State
14 At Louisiana Tech
18 At Arkansas State
21 LITTLE ROCK
29 UC SANTA BARBARA
January
2 SOUTH ALABAMA
4 TROY
6 At Appalachian State
9 At Georgia State
11 At Georgia Southern
16 TEXAS-ARLINGTON
18 TEXAS STATE
25 UL MONROE
30 At Texas-Arlington
February
1 At Texas State
6 GEORGIA STATE
8 GEORGIA SOUTHERN
13 At South Alabama
15 At Troy
22 At UL Monroe
26 ARKANSAS STATE
29 At Little Rock
March
3 COASTAL CAROLINA
Sun Belt Conference Championships
March 7-15