UL coach Bob Marlin's Ragin' Cajuns will be making trips to Arizona State and Las Vegas during the 2019-20 non-conference basketball schedule.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

The UL Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball schedule was completed Tuesday with the release of the non-conference portion of the slate.

The road schedule for coach Bob Marlin's club include trips to TCU, Arizona State, Wyoming and to the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas in a tournament that also features UC Irvine and Detroit Mercy.

The non-conference home games include meetings with Loyola of New Orleans on Nov. 5, McNeese State on Nov. 9, Youngstown State on Nov. 15, Southeastern on Dec. 3 and UC Santa Barbara on Dec. 29.

UC Santa Barbara was 22-10 last season and reached the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tournament. UC Irvine participated in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

The Sun Belt Conference schedule was released on July 30. In all, the Cajuns will play 15 games at home. The road schedule also includes a Dec. 14 road trip to Ruston to meet Louisiana Tech.

2019-20 UL Men's Basketball Schedule

November

5 LOYOLA-NO

9 MCNEESE STATE

12 At TCU

15 YOUNGSTOWN STATE

21 At Wyoming

MGM Resorts Main Event

(Nov. 24-26 in Las Vegas)

December

3 SOUTHEASTERN LA.

7 At Arizona State

14 At Louisiana Tech

18 At Arkansas State

21 LITTLE ROCK

29 UC SANTA BARBARA

January

2 SOUTH ALABAMA

4 TROY

6 At Appalachian State

9 At Georgia State

11 At Georgia Southern

16 TEXAS-ARLINGTON

18 TEXAS STATE

25 UL MONROE

30 At Texas-Arlington

February

1 At Texas State

6 GEORGIA STATE

8 GEORGIA SOUTHERN

13 At South Alabama

15 At Troy

22 At UL Monroe

26 ARKANSAS STATE

29 At Little Rock

March

3 COASTAL CAROLINA

Sun Belt Conference Championships

March 7-15

