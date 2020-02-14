For anyone thinking Kendall Talley’s big performance against her former team Tuesday night was just about the sophomore left fielder facing Lamar, think again.
The San Antonio native delivered quite an encore performance Friday in leading the No. 12-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns to a 9-1 run-rule win over North Dakota in five innings at Lamson Park.
“Now that Talley’s rose up, I can’t take her out,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “I’m hoping she stays hot all year. She gives us a huge lift. She’s done that all fall. She’s been really consistent for a long time now. I think she’s capable of just keeping right on going. We’ll see.”
On the night, Talley was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including the game-ending single in the bottom of the fifth.
The Cajuns improved to 5-1 with the win, and Glasco is really looking forward to Saturday, when UL meets Samford at 1:30 and then No. 7 LSU at 4 p.m.
Megan Kleist was dominant in the circle, giving up one run on one hit with nine strikeouts.
“I thought she had a really good pitch balance tonight,” Glasco said. “She was obviously effective. They never hit a ball out of the infield.
“She’s going to give up some slow rollers. They look easy, but they’re hard to field.”
Friday’s win also featured Raina O’Neal’s first homer of the season to lead off the second.
“There’s no doubt it’s going to happen,” Glasco said. “She’s a proven hitter. We just need her to get going fast.”
Glasco split up the designated player duty between Carrie Boswell and Bailey Curry, who contributed an RBI double in the fourth.
“Yeah, she’s good,” Glasco said of Curry. “She’s really good. I haven’t given up on anybody. It’s just a matter of getting everybody to fight their way back into the lineup.”
Kaitlyn Alderink continued her fast start at 2 for 3, while Julie Rawls was 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Freshman Taylor Roman was 1 for 2 with a hit batter.
“As long as we’re winning, we’ll just let it ride,” Glasco said. “As long as they’re hot and we’re winning, there’s no reason for me to change the lineup.
“I told them if you’re in that lineup, you make sure you win that night.”
Hudek, who may be settling in at first base, also had a hit and an RBI.
“I feel like we’re in a pretty good place,” Glasco said. “ I think we’re getting a little bit better chemistry every game. It’s going to take time. I just hope we have enough talent to beat some of these games early against major competition, because it’s not going to be perfect until the 40th game of the year.”