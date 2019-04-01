The bottom line certainly wasn’t a problem.

His No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team made it 50 straight Sun Belt Conference series wins with a road sweep of Georgia Southern over the weekend.

The offense, however, wasn’t what coach Gerry Glasco had grown used to this season, especially in the two previous Sun Belt series.

Because of the great pitching of Summer Ellyson and Carrie Boswell, UL was able to run its record to 29-4 overall and 12-0 in league play, despite scoring only 11 runs.

The difference was pretty alarming in the past three conference weekends.

Against Georgia Southern, UL hit .272 for the weekend, got the benefit of 15 walks and only scored 11 runs.

The weekend before against South Alabama, the Cajuns hit .442 with 19 total walks and scored 36 runs.

Two weeks ago against Troy, UL hit .397 with 12 walks and 27 runs scored.

The walks total this past weekend may have been a bit deceiving, because 11 of the 15 came Saturday with only two walks each on Friday and Sunday.

“Not getting the walks affected our offense,” said Glasco, whose team next travels to meet McNeese State on Wednesday. “The key to that is when you start working hard to draw a lot of walks, you can’t get tentative at the plate. It’s a very fine line for an offense to be able to draw a high number of walks and not lose your aggressiveness at the plate. The only way you can do that is simply being good at knowing what a good pitch is and what a bad pitch is. Pitch recognition is key.”

Glasco was especially disappointed in his lineup’s plate discipline over the weekend.

“I thought Sunday, we really chased bad pitches,” Glasco said. “We weren’t patient. We were impatient. We were swinging at balls in the dirt and we swing at balls over our head. We’ll go back in this week and we’ll really work on being able to identify what a good pitch is.

"Any time your walk numbers go down, that’s not good. Then if you combine your hitting going south and your walks go down, it’s going to be a rough weekend and that’s what happened. We scored 11 runs, very different than the two weekends before where we had 27 and 36 (runs).”

Sometimes, an umpire’s strike zone can make pitch selection more interesting than normal. Glasco didn’t eliminate this weekend as a potential example of that, but he still didn’t buy it as a reason.

“Looking at the film, the strike zones were a little bit inconsistent, especially Sunday,” Glasco said. “That’s just part of the college game. If we really know, we should be swinging at what our strike zone is. We shouldn’t let the umpire affect what our strike zone is, ever. We know what a strike is. We should swing at the strikes. If you’re swinging at balls in the dirt and balls up at your chin, that makes it hard on an umpire as well. So we didn’t help ourselves.”

Ironically, Sunday was the only day in the series UL hit over .300 as a team at .310 after batting just .231 on Saturday and .269 in Friday’s win.