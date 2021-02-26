His second outing wasn’t as close to perfect as his collegiate debut, but UL freshman pitcher Hayden Durke was able to nail down his first victory on the Division I level with a 7-3 win over Rice on Friday at Russo Park.
“He proved he doesn’t have a glass jaw tonight,” UL coach Matt Deggs said of Durke. “Coach (Tony Robichaux) would have said he weathered the storm. What I liked is he was able to reinvent himself there and come back out and get through the fifth, which is a sign of a true ace. That was a great test for him tonight and I think he passed it with flying colors.”
The Cajuns improved to 4-2 on the season with the win and will play Rice (2-2) in game two of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Durke was given a quick three-run lead, but Rice responded with a three-spot against the right-hander in the second.
“I think he’s mature beyond his years,” teammate Connor Kimple said of Durke. “He cruised through Tulane and everyone has that welcome to college baseball moment. I think his was tonight in that second inning. He’s a tough kid. He got back in there and made an adjustment.”
The offense started with a bang early in Friday’s game. Tyler Robertson blasted the first pitch of the first for a homer to left.
“He’s so reminiscent of some of the great hitters we’ve had here,” Deggs said of Robertson. “He’s just a speed and strength package and to be able to start a game that way, you can’t put a price on it. It knocks the wind out of you. He’ll learn, he’ll learn to string those ABs together. He’s a big piece of clay, but goodness gracious all that God-given talent. He’s got everything it takes. He just has to stay working.”
Ben Fitzgerald followed quickly with a double to eventually set up Jonathan Brandon’s two-run single for a quick 3-0 lead.
After Rice countered with a three-run second off Durke, the Cajuns took the lead back for good with a two-run third, thanks to Brennan Breaux’s two-run double for the 5-3 lead.
“Brennan has carried his spring training over into the season,” Deggs said. “We couldn’t get him out in our spring practices. I really like some of the at-bats he’s putting together. I thought the hitters answered the bell tonight and were pretty dynamic.”
Both staffs settle down after that, but UL was able to notch single tallies in the fourth and the sixth. Carson Roccaforte accounted for the run in the fourth with an RBI single to scratch after two outs started the inning, and Connor Kimple homered in the sixth.
Kimple finished 2-for-2.
“He was throwing me breaking balls and he just left one a little bit in the wrong spot,” Kimple said. “I just got enough of the barrel there. It was kind of a weird wind tonight. It just worked out.”
Roccaforte and Breaux also had two hits in the win.
After Wednesday’s disappointing 11-2 loss to LSU, the staff put the Cajuns through a rough practice Thursday.
“It was a tough-talk practice as coach Robe would say,” Deggs said. “There was a lot of tough talk and a lot of challenging. It was a rugged practice. Every once in a while, you need that. One thing about good teams is you can coach them hard. We definitely got after them yesterday. It was good to see them respond tonight.”
The add-on scoring didn’t allow Talley to get a save, but the big southpaw still pitched the final two innings with five strikeouts to finish out the game.
“He’s just a throwback, man,” Deggs said. “Talley could have pitched in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s. He wants the ball. He’s got a very understated demeanor. He doesn’t get too hyped or too down. He’s the same dude every day.”