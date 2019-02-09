After a lackluster offensive performance in UL-Lafayette's modest 4-0 win over Fordham in Thursday's season opener, the expected fireworks erupted on the second day of the Ragin’ Cajuns Classic at Lamson Park.

Perhaps the most telling aspect of the Ragin' Cajuns first four games, however, came in the circle.

As expected, ace right-hander Summer Ellyson has been dominant through her first two starts.

The big question, though, was at the No. 2 pitching spot.

And so far, Australian freshman right-hander Kandra Lamb appears to have the best shot at the job.

Glasco, Cajuns find safety between white lines Typically, the opening weekend of a new season just can’t come quickly enough for coaches, players and fans.

All Lamb did in her collegiate debut Friday afternoon was throw a five-inning no-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts in an 11-0 demolition of Incarnate Word. She following that with her second five-inning no-hitter in a 21-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday.

“Kandra was very impressive,” coach Gerry Glasco said. “She attacked the strike zone, moved the ball up and down and controlled the tempo. We hoped she could come out and get in a good rhythm early and she exceeded our expectations.”

So much so that Glasco handed her the ball again for Saturday’s rematch with A&M-Corpus Christi, a clear sign of his early confidence in her.

“Kandra is a pitcher with such great length and leverage,” Glasco said. “We think she will develop into a very good pitcher. Our only question is how soon will she get there.”

But while Lamb has raised a few sets of eyebrows already, no one is surprised by Ellyson’s start.

In her debut, Ellyson threw a one-hitter with two walks and 16 strikeouts. She followed that by allowing one hit, a walk and striking out eight in four innings Friday.

“Summer is going to be better this year,” Glasco said. “We just have to keep her healthy. Pitching depends on being healthy and free. Right now, her arm is live.”

As good as Ellyson was last season, Glasco said she has added more pitches to her arsenal.

+3 Garrett O'Connor's legendary game still being retold By the time I showed up on the scene at Louisiana-Lafayette's Tigue Moore Field, it was only four years removed from the big game.

“She’s absolutely better,” he said. “She’s added a changeup and even added a curveball. She can still go up and down. She’s just got so many weapons.

“Her and coach (Mike) Roberts have worked really hard to continue right on to where Courtnay Foster and Ellen Renfroe ended the season last year with her. She’s actually had the benefit of having three great pitching coaches in the last 12 to 14 months. So I expect her to be better.”

Indeed, Ellyson’s confidence is at all all-time high as she begins her junior season.

“I went into the game with that mentality (of dominating),” Ellyson said after her debut. “I came and I was just confident in my stuff. I knew what I had and I knew what I had to do. Everybody else did their jobs.

“I’m working on a few things. I was absolutely comfortable with them.”

Of course, there’s an unintended downside to dominating like Ellyson has so far this season — especially in cold weather.

There’s not exactly a lot of activity for her teammates behind her.

“It’s super fun (playing behind Ellyson),” sophomore center fielder Raina O’Neal said. “She gets them all. I just stand back there and wait for that one ball.”

In other words, it’s hard to stay focused?

“No, not bored,” O’Neal laughed. “I take in the fans a little bit.”

Ellyson’s first big test figures to come Monday when the Cajuns face California in a 4 p.m. doubleheader at Lamson Park.

“She’s just good right now,” Glasco said of Ellyson. “Tuesday night we had an intrasquad, and she had a no-hitter, I believe. She worked four innings of no-hit ball. She’s just sharp. When you’ve got a pitcher who can do what she can do and make the ball go different directions, it’s hard to get them, especially early in the year.”