Two days after Texas State put on an offensive exhibition against South Alabama in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, the Bobcats ran into the Sun Belt’s stingiest defense.
UL’s defense won the battle with ease, not allowing Texas State to score at all in the first eight minutes of the game before cruising to a 71-46 victory.
UL improved to 18-6 on the season and now will play the Texas-Arlington-Georgia Southern winner at 2 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals.
Texas State scored 80 points on Wednesday behind a 33-point effort from first-team All-Sun Belt performer Da’Nasia Hood. On Friday, Hood was limited to 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting and five rebounds before fouling out.
The Cajuns never trailed after jumping out to a 12-0 lead after a Makayia Hallmon 3-pointer with 2:21 left in the opening period.
Gabby Standifer finally got the Bobcats on the board with a 3-pointer with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
Texas State got back into the game in the second quarter when the Cajuns had their own scoring slump that lasted more than five minutes, pulling within 16-12 with 4:55 left until intermission.
But Hallmon frequently answered Texas State's runs, this time with a 3-pointer at 2:01 of the second quarter to help UL take a 25-17 lead into halftime.
In the first half, the Bobcats were limited to 20.7% shooting from the field and 30% from 3-point land. The Cajuns were 39.1% from the field and only 2 of 9 from 3-point land.
The key statistic was that UL outrebounded Texas State 20-17 in the first half and 33-25 for the game.
The third quarter proved that Texas State didn’t discover any solutions to UL’s defensive game plan.
After Sierra Dickson’s 3-pointer cut UL’s lead to 32-27 midway through the third period, the Cajuns finished out the third quarter with an 11-0 run behind another Wheaton jumper to grab a 45-27 lead after three quarters.
Wheaton finished with a team-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, followed by Hallmon with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and three boards.
Destiny Rice added nine points and four rebounds, while freshman Ashlyn Jones came off the bench with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Ty’Reona Doucet contributed five points and six rebounds.
With 2:48 left in the game, the Cajuns were shooting 69% from the field in the second half to build a 24-point lead.