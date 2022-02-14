The UL men’s basketball team is now down to four games left in the regular season.
With coach Bob Marlin’s crew mired in a slump that’s produced eight losses in its last 10 games, there are quite a few ways to view that situation.
For one, there’s the deep need to just win a game.
Theoretically, that should happen soon.
For starters, exactly how many close games can one team lose in a row? The odds seem to be in UL’s favor eventually.
And secondly, the Cajuns (10-13, 5-8) are currently in ninth place in the Sun Belt standings and three of the four games are against teams below UL in ULM (13-13, 5-9) and Georgia Southern (11-12, 4-8) with the other being a .500 club in Georgia State (11-10, 5-5).
“We’re trying to win one game,” Marlin aid in Monday’s weekly press conference. “We thought we had the game won Saturday and we didn’t finish it. It’s frustrating because we had fought back and come from behind basically. We should have been up more in the first half. We were up 25-18 and took some bad shots and gave up a couple baskets.
“We just need to win a game.”
Marlin also said this four-game stretch presents the Cajuns with another chance to claim a four-game winning streak in league play this season.
“I’ve been here 11 years and 10 of those years, we’ve won four or more conference games in a row,” he said. “We’ve done six in a row seven times. We have not done that this year at all. This is our last opportunity going into the tournament.”
All signs pointed toward Marlin’s Cajuns actually starting out the league schedule 4-0 when he received that fateful call at about 2:30 during pregame shootaround for the Little Rock game. The news was that Jan. 8 game was canceled and incredibly UL’s season hasn't recovered.
There are indeed pressures from without and from within.
For the record, Marlin stated Monday any outside criticism of his coaching this season or his future with the program isn’t impacting him.
“I can’t control that,” Marlin responded. “I don’t worry about it. I haven’t heard any noise. One of the assistants said something one time, but I don’t … I know what our guys do every day in practice. I know what we’ve done. I think we’ve done a really good job with this team.
“There’s a couple reasons why we’re struggling and I think it’s obvious. People can point the finger and say anything they want. I’m the coach of this team. I’m responsible and we hadn’t been getting it done.”
Then there’s the pressure the team puts on itself to finish games, which rarely seems to happen this season.
“I think they’re certainly tentative if you look at past history, whether it was success or unsuccessful,” Marlin said. “Guys resort back to that. There’s no doubt with Murphy’s Law – what can go wrong now. It’s happened to this group. I think they’ve lost some confidence to some degree. We’ve got to make a winning play to turn it around.
“It’s not just at the end of the game, though. It’s throughout the game where you can point at plays that we didn’t make multiple efforts on.”
Marlin also revealed the season’s walking the plank even more than some realized behind the scenes.
For the third straight season, Kobe Julien’s season was in jeopardy recently due to foot issues.
“He’s been stepped on,” Marlin explained. “He had an MRI last week. Before he went to Arkansas, we thought we had lost him for the year. He got stepped on in practice and then went out and played and got a double-double (at Arkansas State).
“He’s fighting through a lot. The other night he was off to a poor start shooting the ball and didn’t score. In the second half, he came out and made some big shots in traffic, finished. Only made one 3-pointer, but did a really good job for us scoring the ball.”
The four-game stretch begins at ULM on Thursday, before playing the Warhawks again at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Cajundome.
"We just have to play good basketball," Marlin said. "We’ve got to turn it around, take care of the ball and put together a solid 40 minutes. Again, we’ve head the lead in the second half of every conference game, except for the game at Jonesboro. Just not mature enough, disciplined enough to take care of it and finish the game."