A year ago, UL cornerback Mekhi Garner was a hidden gem.

When pressed into his first start at Georgia State due to COVID-19 protocol, the 6-2, 212-pounder delivered in a huge way with his first career interception that turned the game around in a 34-31 overtime road win.

One year later, there’s no hiding Garner’s potential.

They’re not even trying.

“I’ve seen growth in Mekhi,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “Certainly, he’s one of the best corners in the entire country in my opinion. “We’ve got high expectations for him and challenge him to be that type of player every day.”

Transfer Michael Jefferson among UL newcomers in the mix at wide receiver One of the newcomers to UL’s deep wide receiver room is Alabama State junior transfer Michael Jefferson, and he’s making a good first impressi…

Ask Garner himself and he’s not shy about the lofty expectations either.

“My expectation is I want to be number one in the conference and top five in the country,” Garner said. “That’s my mindset right now. I wrote it down on my notes. I read it almost every day before I come to practice.”

Someone who certainly knew who Garner was and wasn’t the least bit stunned by his 2020 success is new UL cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris.

Burris had Garner on a recruiting list while he was at Louisiana Tech.

“So to have a chance to coach him now … to have the size, the speed, the foot quickness that he has for his size and his build, it’s amazing,” said Burris, who played at Notre Dame and was a first-round pick in the 1994 draft.

“For Mekhi, he and I have had several conversations about this at practice, it’s to have that dominant mentality all the time. I came in and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute.” Right now, we have to make sure that we’re honing that. If he can stay consistent, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Garner said it took a while to get used to Burris, but it’s a productive relationship now.

“Me and him, it started off slow,” said Garner, who finished with 27 tackles. “I had to get comfortable around him. Now, we’ve all welcomed him to the family. We’re all real close. He gave us a few tips, added a few arsenals to our game – how to prepare ourselves, telling us to watch more film and how to break down a receiver’s release.”

The Mesquite, Texas native finished the season with three interceptions and seven pass breakups. He played in 11 games, starting eight of them.

The last game Garner played, though, stood out in his mind throughout the offseason.

Playing nearing his home town for the First Responders Bowl in Dallas, Garner wanted to stand out in a big way playing in front of his family.

Apparently, he wanted it a little too bad.

“I think it was just me trying to make every play because I was at home, just trying to make plays for my family that was out there,” Garner said. “I just got too overwhelmed with everything and I wasn’t locked in like I should have been.”

+2 UL's Percy Butler, talented safety room sticking to their core values Some things never change for a passionate football player like UL junior safety Percy Butler.

The result was his most disappointing game of the season, despite the Cajuns’ 31-24 win over UTSA.

The good news is that performance pushed him throughout the offseason.

“I think that was probably one of the biggest motivations,” he explained. “I did not finish the season well. Yeah, I did all those things, but I did not finish for my team in the bowl game. That just put more fuel in my tank.

“That was more of my ‘why’ – like why should I get better? Why should I be more prepared for this first game?”

Now it’s a matter of taking that next step of matching his potential and his performance.

The first step was watching more film during the offseason.

“Film,” Garner said. “Putting way more time into film and studying my own craft. How do I better myself? How can I better my craft? How can I break down my opponent? That’s probably the thing that I’m really working on.”

+3 UL linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill totally focused on the present task without ignoring his future UL redshirt junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill insists he's totally focused on the present as a returning starter on a No. 23-ranked Ragin’ C…

Then comes watching his more seasoned colleagues at cornerback and trying to add their strengths to his game.

“EG (Eric Garror) is all-around,” Garner said. “The guys can move his feet crazy. He probably has the best footwork on the team. I’ve learned from him. I just sit there and watch him sometimes. When he takes his one-on-one reps or his game reps, I just watch his foot work. That’s how I got better.

“ AJ (Washington), it’s just speed. He won’t get burned, it’s crazy … like wow. So I’ve really learned off AJ and EG.”

For a talented cornerback like Garner, it’s all about being consistent – not merely flashing with big plays here and there.

“He’s been a tough battle and matchup out there in training camp so far,” Napier said. “In general, just the maturity to be a consistent performer. To stay focus on the task at hand. One day at a time at your best and be a great practice player.

“That’s really where we challenge Mekhi, to be a consistent performer in a practice setting. You can’t put a price tag on consistency as a teammate or a coach.”