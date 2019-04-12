The UL Ragin’ Cajuns track and field team gears up for its second home meet of the 2019 season when it hosts the Cole-Lancon Conference Challenge on Saturday at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Facility.
Field events will begin at 9 a.m., with running events set for noon. The four-team meet will feature host UL (Sun Belt) along with three in-state schools from three separate conferences – Tulane (American), Southeastern Louisiana (Southland) and Southern (Southwestern Athletic).
Admission to the scored meet is free. Fans can keep up with results by following the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsTRK).
“Our focus this week really changes. It's not how fast did I run, or how high did I jump, it's about winning,” head coach Lon Badeaux said. “That matters this week. Every team gets to at least two people in each event. It's a matter that we have people in each event, making sure we compete as a team, which has been a different concept, but we want to go in that direction as we get ready for the (Sun Belt) conference meet where the team score will matter.”
UL enters the meet with four athletes who have posted the top marks in their respective events in the Sun Belt Conference – Damon Guidry (men’s high jump), Dominique Williams (men’s hammer throw), Hannes Burger (men’s 1,500-meters) and Kimmie Rushford (women’s pole vault).
Tyler Hughes (110-meter hurdles), Obdarius Ware (long jump), Shaquille Singuineau (shot put) and Richard Delphin (hammer throw) are ranked No. 3 in the Sun Belt Conference entering the meet. Freshman John Joseph, ranked No. 4 in the Sun Belt in the men’s triple jump, looks to build on a solid inaugural campaign for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Graham Sokol ranked fourth in the league in the hammer throw.
On the women’s side, Frankie Griffin (high jump) and Reagann Leleux (pole vault) are each ranked third in the SBC in women’s events with Alexa Johnson (pole vault) ranked No. 4, Claire Meyers (javelin) fifth and MacKenzie Marze (javelin) sixth.