The UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team hopes to take a big step towards becoming a more polished squad when it takes on longtime rival New Orleans at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cajundome.
The Cajuns (3-3) are coming off an 0-3 week with road losses to Indiana and Marshall and a home loss to Jackson State.
“We knew this was going to be a tough week when we set the schedule,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “We were pretty prepared for a very difficult week, which it was.
“Marshall and Jackson State are very similar to conference games and I think will serve us well once we get to conference play in late December, which is why you play those teams in non-conference.”
Murphy said defending SWAC champion Jackson State is expected to be strong contenders again with transfers from Wichita State, North Carolina State and Tulane on its roster.
The Privateers (3-5) visit Lafayette on an eight-game losing streak in the series. Moreover, UL has won 11 of the last 12 and 16 of 18 to move to 39-31 in the all-time series.
“New Orleans is a good basketball team,” Murphy said. “The games are always very competitive. We’ll be one of the most important games on their schedule. We understand that. We’re going to take their best shot and we have to be prepare for that. We’re excited.”
UNO, which has lost to Ole Miss, Northwestern, Rice and Texas A&M, is averaging 73.1 points, shooting 33.9% from 3-point land, 7.19% at the line and averaging 14.5 turnovers a game.
“That’s pretty much their MO,” Murphy said of UNO’s tough, physical play. “They’re very well coached. They run good stuff. They’re disciplined.
“They’re going to play really hard. That’s always been the case when we play UNO. This game will mean a lot to them. It’ll mean a lot to our kids.”
The Cajuns, meanwhile, remain in the rebuilding mode, trying to establish some stability with a roster filled with new faces.
“For us with so many new bodies trying to incorporate them and figuring out where they go, when they need to be there and how they’re going to get there, that’s a work in progress,” Murphy said. “And it will be that way through the non-conference.”
UL is averaging 70.7 points, shooting 33.3% from 3-point land, 64.6% at the line and averaging 17.2 turnovers a game.
“You’re one team in November, you’re a different team in December and then come conference play in January, this is who you are and you should have a good handle on how to handle things with your rotations and with your combinations,” Murphy added.
Point guard Brayan Au did make his first appearance of the season Saturday, providing some ball-handling relief for Greg Williams.
“Brayan is a true point guard,” Murphy explained. “He gets the ball to where it needs to go to who needs to have it. He thinks like a point guard. Greg, on the other hand, thinks like a scoring guard.
“It takes a while to get used to that, especially with Greg, who is more of an off-the-ball guy and now we have him handling the ball. So there’s a growth period there.”
Saturday’s loss also saw Kobe Julien break out of a slump with a team-high 15 points.
As any competitor would. If you’re a competitor, you want to play to the best of your ability, you’re frustrated all the time regardless of what the results are.
“There’s a lot of expectation with Kobe and he understands that,” Murphy said. “The exterior pressure on him is no greater than the interior pressure that he puts on himself. He wants to be a great player and when he’s not playing his best, he becomes a little frustrated with that.
“Sometimes you have to take a step back and slow yourself down, especially in the game and let the game come to you.”