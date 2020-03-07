Others may have forgotten, but UL junior guard Cedric Russell hasn’t.
It’s unfortunately on his mind far too often, but especially in the final moments that decide games.
And it gets a hair easier to deal with it every time Russell delivers late like he did with four points in the final 29 seconds of Saturday’s 73-66 win over Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Tournament opener at the Cajundome.
The Cajuns (14-18) will now play at 6 p.m. Monday at Georgia Southern with the winner headed to Georgia State on Wednesday.
In last year’s 70-69 first-round tournament loss to South Alabama, Russell’s 3-pointer at the buzzer went off the iron.
“I still to this day, the one against South Al last year replays in my head,” Russell revealed. “I still lose sleep over it. So anytime it’s crunch time, I’m always trying to pave that over. I’ll never forget that. That’s really my main motivation.”
Not even having a subpar day offensively can dampen Russell’s enthusiasm to deliver down the stretch. On Saturday, he only had eight points in the final minute with UL clinging to a slim 67-66 lead when he pulled up in the lane and drained a jumper for a three-point lead with 29.3 seconds left.
“It’s fun,” said Russell, who finished with 12 points and four rebounds. “Even when I’ll be in the gym with myself, just pressuring myself and having that clock wind down in my head, I want to.”
Russell then fittingly made four free throws in the final 13.6 seconds to ice the win.
“Total confidence,” UL coach Bob Marlin said of Russell. “He’s done a really good job with the basketball, attacking the big, attacking the guard, making the right play, making the tough pull-up two like he did today.
“He’s really good at that. Then also, finding the open man and getting to the free throw line.”
After a sluggish start, the Cajuns were in position for Russell’s fine play late to put the Red Wolves away because of some hustle plays earlier in the second half.
First, P.J. Hardy’s save out of bounds led to a Dou Gueye bucket at 8:42 for a 56-52 lead.
Then Mylik Wilson delivered an acrobatic save that led to a Russell basket for a 63-53 lead with 5:03 left.
“It was win or go home, so we had to play each possession like it was our last,” Russell said. “At the end, they add up. Us not getting on the floor for maybe that one loose ball or not making that free throw or anything like that, could come around full circle.
“We definitely wanted to send the seniors out the right way. So we had to go all out on the floor.”
Ironically, UL’s leading scorer on the day was true freshman Mylik Wilson with 17 points behind 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point land.
“In pregame, I was shooting my shot and it was feeling good,” Wilson said. “When the first one went down, I just kept shooting and shooting.
“The game plan was to get to the rim. If the shot was there, take it. If not, kick it out.”
As usual, Wilson’s contributions to the win were many, also collecting 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
“He’s done a really good job,” Marlin said. “He helps you win in a lot of different ways.”
Also reaching double figures were Jalen Johnson with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Trajan Wesley with 11 points and Dou Gueye added 10 points and six rebounds.
“Outside of our turnovers today, I thought we did a good job in a lot of different areas,” Marlin said.
The other key factor in the win was holding Arkansas State’s Marquis Eaton to seven points after eclipsing 20 in both games earlier against the Cajuns.
“He’s a quality player,” Marlin said. “He just lets the game come to him. I told the guys at halftime that he’s coming late. I thought Cedric did a fantastic job defensively. That’s two games in a row (Devante Jones of Coastal Carolina on Tuesday).
“We probably paid a little more attention to him (Eaton). Cedric just stayed in front of him. Cedric didn’t guard him the first two times and Cedric’s really taken that on.”