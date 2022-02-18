When UL’s 2021 baseball season ended with a disappointing 3-2 loss to Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals, coach Matt Deggs wasn’t happy.
Something had to change. His expectations were higher than 32-23.
First, he added former Nicholls head coach Seth Thibodeaux to the staff as a pitching coach, and the program went to work.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Deggs will unveil this year's revamped version of the Ragin’ Cajuns against No. 14 UC-Irvine at Russo Park.
“I don’t think we’ve taken a break since the last out of last season, and it’s paid off so far,” Deggs said. “Now we’ve got to out and win games.”
No coach can guarantee wins, but Deggs is supremely confident in this team’s makeup — physically and mentally.
“They’re exciting, very athletic,” Deggs said. “We’re going to fill it up on the bump. We have the ability to play really good defense and make a lot of great plays and just be super-exciting offensively.
“It’s been very rewarding. It’s a great group to work with … refreshing. Not everybody can get coached by me or my staff, and this is a group that can. They’ve got a lot of old-school, hard-nosed values. They love each other, respect each other and are very connected. You can see that in their style of play.”
Deggs joked in Monday’s weekly news conference that some fans go the park to watch a 1-0 pitchers’ duel.
“Just not me,” he laughed.
His vision is this year’s batting order is much more productive than last year's team, which hit .266 and averaged 5.2 runs per game.
“They come out to see the Cajuns hit and bang and get after it and fly around, and that’s what we plan on putting back out there,” Deggs insisted.
The plan starts with a talented outfield loaded with options.
Texas Tech transfer Max Marusak brings Tyler Robertson’s athleticism to center field, and he has Will Veillon, Connor Kimple, Heath Hood and slugger Conor Higgs as potential options around him.
“The outfield is really crowded,” Deggs said. “It’s the toughest place on this ball club, and it’s probably our best position group as well.”
It is so deep that Robertson will likely stay at third base where he finished last season because of a hole at the hot corner, and sophomore Carson Roccaforte (.274, four homers, 22 RBIs) has moved to first base after a promising freshman season in right field.
“Rocco’s a Gold Glover at first,” Deggs said. “He’s a natural.”
Roccaforte said he’s played first base in the past and is enjoying the transition.
“It’s definitely a little different than outfield,” he said. “Learning some new things, bunt coverages, things like that. It’s definitely a role I’m excited to take.”
Speaking of changes, Bobby Lada (.269, five homers, 24 RBIs) will move from shortstop to second base to make room for the talk of fall practice — true freshman shortstop Kyle DeBarge.
“He’s everything you’ve heard of, plus more,” Robertson said. “He’s just an all-around great kid. Just a great team guy, even a leader at such a young age. He comes from a top program, Barbe, so he’s been around winning programs, even in travel ball. That’s the type of culture we want here at UL, no matter how young he is.
“He’ll do great. I don’t believe any moment is too big for him. He’s everything you’ve heard. I’m really excited to see him opening day and the rest of the season.”
Veterans Jonathan Brandon and C.J. Willis are expected to provide quality depth throughout the infield.
Julian Brock, who only got 24 at-bats playing behind the team MVP Drake Osborn last season, will take over as the starting catcher.
“it’s Julian’s time,” Deggs said. “He’s earned it and he deserves it.”
While an old hitting coach like Deggs may not prefer 1-0 games, it’s still important to be capable of winning some low-scoring games.
Time will tell if this year’s staff includes any pitchers as talented as Brandon Young, Spencer Arrighetti or Connor Cooke were in recent years. Short of that, Deggs is confident Thibodeaux will mold an efficient, productive staff.
“There’s a lot of dependability there,” Deggs said of the staff. “You might not go 96 (mph) with a wipeout breaking ball. It may be 92, 93, cruising at 90 and able to locate three pitches and really get the ball on the inner half, which is just as effective. There’s more than one way to skin a cat. This has been a very dependable staff.”
Among the options for a weekend rotation are Drew Shifflet, Dylan Theut, Chipper Menard, Hayden Durke and perhaps even last year’s closer, Brandon Talley.
“One thing we’re very good at (is) getting after the strike zone, really being able to locate a fastball in and out,” Deggs said.
Deggs hopes the light goes off early for sophomores like Menard and Durke.
“He’s made some adjustments to his delivery,” Deggs said of Durke. “He’s really shown a plus-plus out pitch with his curveball and his slider. The changeup is good, too. When the fastball command dials in, when we’re just pounding strikes, it’s going to be a really big deal ... and we’re very close, very close.”
Late-inning reliever Jeff Wilson has already seen Thibodeaux’s impact on the staff.
“He’s helped to understand our situations and pitch sequencing to not only pitch better but play better as a cohesive defense," Wilson said. “I think he’s been a really good addition for the staff.
“Coach Thib is very organized. He’s got a pitching plan every single day for the whole staff, whereas (previous coach B.J. Ryan) brought a lot more of a pro style — kind of work on your own and get it done.”
If Talley ends up starting, Wilson joins Jacob Schultz (0-1, 3.19 ERA, four saves) and Bo Bonds as closer options.
“I think this is the best shape I’ve ever been in in my life,” Wilson said. “I feel really good; my arm feels really good. This past fall, I topped career highs in velo (velocity). That’s not everything, but I think that goes to show the work I’ve put in has put my in position to be successful.”