MOBILE, Alabama The good news for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns is the top seed defeated No. 9 Coastal Carolina 4-2 Wednesday to advance in the Sun Belt Conference Softball Tournament in Mobile, Alabama.
The even better news was the injury group battling injuries all showing up in the starting lineup. Raina O’Neal started in left field, Jourdyn Campbell at third base, Sophie Piskos at catcher and Maddie Hayden in centerfield.
O’Neal wasn’t a surprise, but there was some legitimate concern at different times over the last two weeks how available Campbell, Piskos and Hayden would be in postseason play.
With the win, the Cajuns will now play Wednesday’s Troy-UTA winner at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The game actually began with a little frustration. In the second inning, UL’s offense looked to be in business with leadoff singles from Alexa Langeliers and Karly Heath.
Instead, Melissa Mayeux’s ground ball resulted in a double play on the bases.
But fortunately the Cajuns, O’Neal delivered a clutch two-out RBI double to salvage a run in the inning.
The Cajuns added an insurance run in the fifth when Mayeux singled and scored on Stormy Kotzelnick’s RBI single.
That lead grew to 4-0 in the fifth when Piskos doubled and Langeliers powered a two-run home run.
That proved to be a critical crooked number for UL. After first-team all-Sun Belt performer Makiya Thomas doubled off UL starter Meghan Schorman to open the sixth, Kandra Lamb immediately relieved her.
Abbey Montoya greeted Lamb with a bunt single and Riley Zana doubled home two runs to cut the lead in half in a hurry.
Just as quickly, Schorman was re-inserted into the game to squash the rally with a fly out and two strikeouts.
Schorman ended up pitching seven innings, although it technically wasn’t a complete-game performance with Lamb’s two batters.
Schorman allowed one run on three hits, one walk and struck out nine in throwing 94 pitches to move to 14-4 on the season.