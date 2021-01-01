For the ninth straight season, the UL women's basketball team opened Sun Belt Conference play on the road and it didn’t go well for the sixth time during that stretch with a 71-63 loss to Texas State on Friday at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.
The Cajuns (1-5) will stay in Texas to play the Bobcats (4-2) again at 4 p.m. Saturday to complete the first conference weekend series of this new format to accommodate coronavirus concerns.
The Cajuns jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the Bobcats rebounded to take a 17-14 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was a virtual stalemate with Texas State taking a 33-29 lead into halfime.
In the third quarter, though, Texas State began gaining some separation with a 16-10 advantage to end the period for a 57-47 lead.
Defense and cold shooting were the Cajuns' biggest issues.
The Bobcats were shooting 50 percent from the field and 93 percent at the free-throw line late in the fourth period before ending at 48 and 88 percent, compared to 40 percent from the field for UL and just 64 percent at the free-throw line.
UL’s turnover figure wasn’t much higher — 16 to 13 — but Texas State scored 22 points of the Cajuns’ turnovers and UL only 10 off the Bobcats’ miscues.
Texas State's lead grew to 14 points in the fourth period, but the Cajuns cut it to six on Kimberly Burton layups with 4:30 and 2:59 left to play.
The Cajuns were led by Brandi Williams with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting, while Burton had 15 points and seven rebounds.
The only other scorer close to double figures was Makayia Hallmon with eight.
Texas State’s scoring was also dominated Lauryn Thompson with 25 points and eight rebounds and Da’Nasia Hood with 23 points and six boards.
Both made a bucket in the final 1:18 to hold off UL’s late charge.