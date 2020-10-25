Most of the names are the same, but boy has the 2020 season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns been totally different than 2019.

And yes, this time we’re not even talking about COVID testing, storms or social injustice issues.

Since the Cajuns left Ames, Iowa, all four games have gone down to the wire. UL beat Georgia State in overtime on Elijah Mitchell’s touchdown run to end it. The Cajuns the escaped Georgia Southern on Nate Snyder’s field goal, before Coastal Carolina turned the tables with a game-winning field goal on the last play as well.

Friday’s 24-20 at UAB technically didn’t go down to the final play for a change, but it was decided on the game’s final drive in the final minute.

Motivation prevails over frustration in Cajuns' comeback win over UAB BIRMINGHAM, Ala - There were so many frustrating plays during UL’s 24-20 come-from-behind win over UAB at Legion Field on Friday.

It was not like that a year ago. Sure, some of the games were competitive, but UL didn’t even play a one-score game until the regular season finale – a 31-30 nailbiter over ULM – and only participated two all season.

The second one was a 45-38 loss at Appalachian State, but that one was actually a double-digit game most of the entire way.

The good news for the Cajuns is coach Billy Napier’s team has found a way to win three of the four thrillers.

The question now is, is it really going to be like this all season long?

Perhaps, but there are actually reasons to believe otherwise.

First, the first half of the schedule on paper is tougher.

UL’s first five opponents have a combined record of 17-7.

The combined record of its final six foes is currently 13-22.

The Cajuns’ next game is at Texas State, which has shown considerable improvement this season, but the Cajuns have beaten the Bobcats by double figures in the last seven seasons.

It also appears the Cajuns are starting to figure some things out.

For one, senior quarterback Levi Lewis is running more. He had seven carries for 41 yards in Friday’s win one week after his highlight-film, 51-yard run in the loss to Coastal Carolina.

“I think what we’re seeing is that teams are giving us that,” Napier said. “They’re playing us a little bit different. We’ve got to use Levi’s feet. We’re at the point now where that’s got to be part of our identity on offense.”

There are several factors at play here. It appears defenses are selling out against the run at times.

Then there’s the growing connection between Lewis and the receivers, which has also led to many defenders in the box early on.

“I think growing up at receiver, growing up upfront, taking steps forward there,” Napier said. “I think Levi’s mobility and his ability to run the ball in the read game and the draw game is got to be part of who were are. It just gives us a little it different dimension, whereas in the past we haven’t necessarily had to do that.”

During his first two years at UL, Napier said he wasn’t a big believer in running his quarterback. He’s now been swayed.

“I think our staff has good a really nice job of encouraging that and recommending that,” Napier said. “Certainly Levi does a nice job on those types of plays.”

Another factor to keep in mind is how unique the triple-option Georgia Southern and Coastal run. It’s obvious how much better a matchup UL’s defense had with UAB’s offense in Friday’s win.

After the first five games, diehard UL fans could sure use a few comfortable wins.