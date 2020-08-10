Their heads aren’t in the sand.

Sure, the coaches and players for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns have heard the MAC canceled football over the weekend and there are reports the Big 10 and Pac-12 might do the same soon.

But so far, such news hasn’t negatively impacted the team’s preparation for the 2020 football season.

“We’re very well aware and very well informed of what the national landscape is,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “Certainly there’s lots of tough decisions that are being made. But it’s important that we focus on the things that we can control and that we focus one day at a time on the work that we have in front of us.

“We’re going to continue to do the work that we have prescribed going forward until someone tells me different. No one’s made a call to me to tell me to stop working. We’ve got a schedule and right now, as of today, the plans are to play. Until that changes, we’re going to continue following the plan that we have in place.”

Napier’s players certainly appear to be listening to his message.

“We are just taking it one day at a time,” senior offensive lineman Ken Marks said. "Coach Napier has a plan and we follow it to a T. With all the distractions outside, you can only control what you can control, so we’re going to practice every day as if we have a season coming up on Sept. 5.”

In Napier’s mind, the Cajuns’ camp has been a successful one so far.

“We’ve got lots of people in our organization that are doing things the right way,” Napier said. “There’s no question our players want to play. That’s the general consensus here. There are a number of issues relative to COVID-19, we’ve established protocols to operate a certain way and they have worked. We have had success operating this way. We continue to be healthy.”

Moreover, Napier claims his team’s trend continues upward.

“To be honest, we get better at that each and every day,” he said. “Overall, I’ve been very pleased. We continue to get better and are making progress in the right direction.”

Senior running back Elijah Mitchell said the Cajuns haven’t lost focus at all.

“We just worry about safety, wearing our masks and that’s all we can control,” he said. “I’m just sticking with our plan and see how it goes from there.”

In addition to the MAC, Big 10 and Pac-12, such programs as Connecticut and Old Dominion have also canceled fall sports activities.

“Like I said, we have work to do today,” Napier said. “We’re focused on the task at hand. I feel really good our protocols and healthy and safety of our entire organization. I feel great about the attitude and work ethic of our team. Their discipline and plan that we’ve been in place.

“We’re well aware that the MAC conference has decided not to play, but that has little or nothing to do with our team and our conference.”

Other national news over the weekend saw numerous players, led by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, get involved in the #WeWantToPlay movement.

“We agree with them. We do want to play,” junior linebacker Kris Moncrief said.

“Everybody has a choice to make and it’s free will,” Marks said. “It’s whatever they want to do. For me, personally, I would love to play. If we could play tomorrow, I would play tomorrow being that I worked back in rehab to get myself where I am now.”

Marks said UL’s players feel as safe as possible so far during training camp.

“When you come up here, you know what you’re getting yourself into,” Marks said. “Our trainers and our staff all set up a plan where we have to wear our masks everywhere and in practice, we have shield guards and face masks to try to limit any spread of anything. I don’t think we’ve had any positive COVID tests.”

Senior linebacker Joe Dillon acknowledges there’s a risk, but he’s comfortable with the odds.

“Taking a risk? Yes,” he said. “That’s an everyday thing. As long as they’re trying their best to actually make sure we’re healthy and we’re all still doing something that we actually love, I don’t see it as a problem.”