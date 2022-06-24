It wasn’t news any of his family or friends could ever imagine receiving.
No way, not him.
Last Wednesday in his home state of Florida, former UL Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Brad McGuire died in an automobile crash.
The wake, funeral and ceremony to celebrate his life will be held Saturday in McGuire’s home town of Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Richie Falgout, a former teammate and longtime friend, remains in shock.
“It’s terrible,” Falgout said. “This is the first close friend I’ve lost. It makes you appreciate life and appreciate everything else. He was a great guy. He would do anything for you. He was a great teammate.
“He was what you wanted. He’d always have your back. He’d always come support you if you were down. He’d come console you. He’d try to encourage you and motivate you. It almost sounds cliché, but the dude, there wasn’t much wrong with him.”
Falgout still remembers all the kind gestures McGuire showed him during their playing days at UL. For McGuire, that was from 2008-11, finishing one year after Falgout did.
“I can remember, I had my little boy my freshman year of college,” he explained. “He was always around. When my son was 2 or 3 years old, it would be a Friday or a Saturday night and everybody would be going out and I’d just be hanging out with my son, many times, he’d say, ‘Hey, I’ll just hang out with you Richie.’ That’s just the kind of person he was.”
Ironically, it was a similar scenario when the crash occurred.
“In true Brad fashion, his sister wasn’t feeling well and he was going to help her with her kids,” Falgout explained.
In many ways, McGuire was mature beyond his years even as a collegiate football player.
“Brad also really stood out to me because of his conviction,” former teammate Daylon McCoy wrote on facebook after hearing of McGuire’s death. “Every Wednesday he was at Bible study and he wasn’t just there for the ping pong or the pizza. He immersed himself into the word of God and he carried that work in his heart with no shame.
“All of us have grown leaps since our football days, but in many respects, Brad was already the man we were on our way to becoming. I can’t imagine how expansive and impactful Brad was at this point in his life.”
Unfortunately, in other ways, McGuire’s influence was only beginning.
After his playing days, McGuire began the road to being a doctor and it finally was happening. He went to Florida State for medical school and did his residency in Jacksonville.
“He had just finished his residency and he was an ER doctor for one week,” Falgout said. “Just unbelievable.”
As a football player, McGuire’s style was much like a Taysom Hill role with the New Orleans Saints. During his four seasons at UL, he completed 65 of 111 passes for 990 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
“He was that before we even knew who Taysom Hill was,” former UL assistant coach Gerald Broussard said. “Really, he was too tough to be a quarterback, although he had the knowledge and talent to be a quarterback.
“He was silly and playful and fun, so he got along with the players, and he was also mature, so he got along with the coaches. He had it all. For him to be gone so young, it was really a shock.”
His strength, though, was being a powerful runner, either as a fullback or quarterback on power running plays. His 167 career rushing attempts produced 512 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“He was hard to tackle,” Falgout said. “He wasn’t going to fall backwards many times.”
McGuire also played special teams. In fact, he was responsible for setting up one of the most famous plays in UL history when tight end Ladarius Green recovered an onsides kick to help the Cajuns overcome a late 35-24 deficit in a dramatic 36-35 comeback win over ULM to help UL end their 41-year bowl drought with a 9-4 season in 2011.
“He was the one who blew up the onsides kick against ULM where Ladarius Green caught it,” Falgout said. “He was the one who blew it up. Without him, that play doesn’t happen.”
The 33-year-old McGuire is survived by former wife and UL softball player Heidi Pizer, their 4-year-old son Calvin and his fiancé Kasi Hartman.