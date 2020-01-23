There’s no such thing as a perfect basketball game.

But the performance UL coach Garry Brodhead’s women’s hoops team put on in Thursday’s 83-43 victory over Arkansas State at the Cajundome was certainly a perfect exhibition of fulfilling every wish of a coaching staff.

“To me, this is our first complete game where we played four quarters defensively and offensively,” Brodhead said.

It was the largest margin of victory in the all-time series against Arkansas State, which dropped to 4-3 in league play.

Not only did it get the Cajuns to 12-6 overall and 5-2 in Sun Belt play, but it set a standard for how to perform at home in the Cajundome heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. home game against ULM.

“I think there’s going to be a little more energy,” Brodhead said. “When you finally have a game plan that really, really works, the kids kind of believe in what we’re doing.”

The near-perfect execution began with balance. No Cajun scored more than 12 points, but 10 scored between five and 12.

“Last year, we struggled with that a lot,” said sophomore guard Andrea Cournoyer, who had seven points and three rebounds. “We tried to do a lot of one-on-one basketball and it didn’t work for us. So this year, we really worked on trying to move the ball around and get everybody touches – work inside out.

“Today it showed. Everybody touched the ball, everybody scored. It was team basketball.”

The Cajuns won the rebounding battle 33-23, limiting the Red Wolves to zero second-chance points.

“Our goal was to keep them to 48 points,” Brodhead said. “That’s pretty hard to do against a Division I team that averages 63, but we kept them to 43.

“They had no second-chance points and that was huge for us.”

Offensively, UL put on a shooting exhibition with 11 3-pointers. The Cajuns shot 50.9 percent for the game, 44 from 3-point land and 93.3 from the field.

“We know how to shoot in here,” Brodhead said. “A lot of people shoot in here and have a lot of short shots. You’ve got to adjust. We talk about it every day. We must say it a thousand times – “Back of the rim, back of the rim, back of the rim.” And they got it tonight.”

Even the team’s lone senior Kendall Bess, more of a defensive standout, made the first 3-pointer of her college career.

“It was amazing,” Bess said. “I love my team to death. They work hard, they fight hard and I know they’ve got my back. It was a just a great team win.”

It was only the team’s second home game since Dec. 17, and actually the week of practice wasn’t encouraging.

“Once we started warming up everybody seemed to be having fun and in their zone,” Bess said.

“I think when the video came on for us to come out – our big video when they call our names – everybody was like wow, we haven’t been home. I think it kind of set in, wow, we can’t let this one slip.”

Makayia Hallmon ended up leading the team with 12 points off the bench, followed by Brandi Williams and Diamond Morrison with 11 apiece,

“I think last game, we didn’t come out ready to play and it showed when we played Texas State,” Cournoyer said. “So today (Thursday), we were just trying to make sure we took care of business. Getting a big win like that, moving forward, it’s going to help us to just know what we have to do.”