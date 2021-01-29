The visiting Texas State Bobcats led the majority of the way.
Yet there UL senior guard Skyler Goodwin was standing at the free throw line of a tie game with 2.5 seconds left to play.
Goodwin calmly knocked down both free throws and the Bobcats’ 3-point attempt was off the mark to allow the Ragin’ Cajuns to claim a hard-fought 66-64 home win Friday in the Cajundome.
“Honestly, I was just thinking, ‘God, it’s just me and you and this goal. I’ve got to make these two shots and focused,” said Goodwin, who finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. “That’s what I was really telling myself, just take my time, because I know I can make free throws. I know God, he allowed that ball to go in, because I was kind of nervous.”
It was UL’s first home game in 51 days and it extended the Cajuns’ lead in the Sun Belt West now at 6-5 overall and 5-1 in league play.
The frustrating ending for the Bobcats left them 6-6 overall and 3-4 in Sun Belt play.
Texas State led for 26:12 minutes in the game, compared to just 6:55 for the Cajuns.
It was a battle of UL’s bench play against Texas State’s dominance in the paint.
The Cajuns outscored Texas State 26-4 in bench scoring, thanks to Alexandria Goodly’s nine points, eight from Destiny McAfee and seven from Makayia Hallmon.
But the Bobcats outscored UL 34-28 in the paint, led by Da’Nasia Hood with 17 points and eight rebounds.
“We were trapping and they were rolling out and were able to get out of the trap to make that pass to the person that was wide open,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “Then there were a couple of times in transition that they just went right down the lane line. That sense of urgency of covering out and getting back was not quite there tonight.
“We’ll have to regroup tomorrow. I’d like to try to maybe put a little bit more pressure on them, but by denying the ball, instead of letting the catch.”
Goodly helped counter the defensive issues by nailing three critical 3-pointers in the second half, including one with 3:07 left to tie it at 62-62.
In the final 2:10 of regulation, both teams committed turnovers and both missed shots.
With 37 seconds left, the officials reviewed an out-of-bounds close call. The ruling went in the Bobcats’ favor, but Ty Doucet delivered a steal with 32 seconds left to put UL in position for the last shot.
“I figured they were going to get the ball to either Hood or Lauryn, so I just made sure I was playing in the gaps,” Doucet said. “I saw the pass, so I just went for it.”
Goodwin was fouled with 2.5 seconds left while driving in the lane to set up the game-winning free throws.
“That wasn’t the play at all,” Goodwin said. “It was supposed to be Bug (Goodly) coming off the screen for Ty and looking at Ty. But when she drove in, they collapsed, so she just kicked it out to me.
“That’s when I saw we had about six seconds left. I wanted to hold it until the very end and see what kind of shot I could get off. After that, it was just the foul and the shots.”
Doucet led the Cajuns in scoring with 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals. It wasn’t easy, however, with a stingy zone making life difficult on Doucet much of the night.
“I kind of figured they were going to do that, because I didn’t play the last game,” Doucet said. “So they were going to adjust, knowing that I was going to play. After practice, me and Coach Val (Huizar) worked on moves, me taking my time and just reading the defense before I made a move.”
During the second half, Doucet became the 19th player in program history to reach 1,000 points scored.
“Right now, we feel like if we lose, it’s our fault,” Doucet said. “We control everything that’s going on. If we play like we need to play and play together, then nobody can really beat us.”
Now for the first time since early December, UL can leave the Cajundome and go home after a game.
“It feels good,” Goodwin said. “It feels wonderful that we don’t have to get back on a bus and ride six-plus hours to come back here or go back to the hotel to recuperate to come back for the second game.”
Brodhead just hopes the Cajuns can be a little sharper on the offensive end Saturday.
“Basically, we just looked like we hadn’t played in here in a while,” he said. “We’ve got to try to regroup and make sure our performance is a lot better.”