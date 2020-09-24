One thing about playing the Georgia Southern Eagles — there’s not a lot of mystery involved.

A week ago, the No. 19-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns played against a Georgia State team with a new quarterback and a new leading rusher.

When the Cajuns host their home season opener at 11 a.m. Saturday, though, the overwhelming focus turns to execution over solving puzzles.

Georgia Southern is about two things: Running the football out of the triple option and winning the turnover battle.

“It’s definitely difficult because everybody has to do their job. Everybody has to be assignment-sound,” UL senior linebacker Chauncey Manac said. “Everybody has to do their job and do it right. If somebody doesn’t do their job, they could bust it for a touchdown or a first down.

“I just feel like if everybody does their job, it should be a good game for us, because we have a good game plan.”

Dating back to 2013, the Eagles have lost their last 20 games they’ve gotten outrushed, including last season when UL won 37-24 after outrushing them 275-215.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Georgia Southern leads the nation in turnover ratio at plus-29, thanks to the fewest number of turnovers nationally in that stretch.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some complicated aspects to defending the triple option. The biggest fear is getting too focused on the run and then a pass goes over the secondary’s head.

“When you get to the game, you’ve got to execute the plan,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “You’ve got to play good team defense at all three levels, you’ve got to have good eye discipline. They make you play assignment football. They test your discipline. And certainly, when they do present the individual responsibilities, you’ve got to tackle well.

“The eye discipline part of it is important for the play-action … all of a sudden, you’re not looking at the right things and somebody gets behind you.”

The Cajuns began preparing for certain aspects of Georgia Southern’s offense long before the actual game week arrived.

“We spend a lot of time on it in the offseason,” Napier said. “It’s part of our year-round plan, anything that is unique — something that would be difficult to prepare for in a short week — we’re going to allocate time throughout the year for those type of deals.

“Each team may have a handful of things that could present issues for you that you don’t see every day in practice.”

The center of Georgia Southern’s rushing attack is senior quarterback Shai Werts, the only FBS quarterback with more than 2,000 career yards rushing.

“He’s a punt returner/running back — one of the better athletes in the Sun Belt Conference — playing quarterback, right?” Napier said. “So it creates an extra gap. I think they’ve got some good players around him. I think they challenge you from a gap integrity standpoint; they’re playing with an extra player, much like a lot of teams are doing these days.

“Overall, his play strength go along with his speed and quickness, he’s also a good decision-maker and he can throw the ball. He’s a handful and one that we’ll have to be well-prepared for come Saturday.”

It's not all about the Eagles' rushing attack either. Their defense has also caught Napier's eye.

"Overall, they’re very athletic," Napier said. "I think they’ve got height, length and speed. They’re tough and good at the point of attack as a result of what they practice again year around. They’re seeing direct runs almost every day in practice. And then they have some elite athletes. They’ve done a good job of evaluating and recruiting."

Georgia Southern opened the season with 33 players out because of COVID-19 and barely survived a 27-26 home decision against Campbell. Its Week 2 matchup with Florida Atlantic was postponed because of too many positive tests.

That is on coach Chad Lunsford's mind.

“No question it’s a concern. It would have been really good for us to get that second game in, because we had a lot of things to clean up from that first week,” he said. “I think our guys have done a really good job in practice, but it’s different when you get into a game, especially going up against a team that’s very experienced, very talented, been ranked, just a really good football team that’s well coached. There’s no question we could have used that second game to help us a little bit.”

How the Cajuns performed in those two weeks worries Lunsford even more.

“You don’t really see a weak link. They really got after Iowa State, and being able to get a kickoff return for a touchdown, a punt return for a touchdown, and do what they did offensively and defensively, and pretty much control that whole football game was obviously impressive because they’re doing it against a Power Five football team,” he said.

“Then you turn around, they go on the road and have a conference game and get down 21-7 and you never saw any panic — you just saw them continue to play, continue to play with energy instead of emotion, and fight their way back into that and win it in overtime. Just not any weak links, really good football team, talented and well disciplined. We have a big-time challenge for us this week for sure.”