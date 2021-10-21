When things got tough during Thursday’s 28-27 nailbiting win over Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns leaned on the running game.

And then did it again and again and again.

It worked.

The Cajuns rushed for a season high 424 yards, including perhaps the most impressive drive of the season by keeping the ball for 10:26 to protect a one-point lead on a 20-play, 91-yard drive.

The victory moved the Cajuns to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Sun Belt play, while the Red Wolves fell to 1-6 and 0-3.

+3 For this former walk-on from Comeaux High, Cajuns success is about more than football It was early in the fourth quarter of UL’s 41-13 victory over Appalachian State on Tuesday when the Ragin’ Cajuns coaxed the Mountaineers’ def…

It was a seesaw battle throughout the night.

Arkansas State scored in the second half with a 76-yard touchdown pass to Te’Vailance Hunt for a 17-14 lead over the Cajuns.

UL responded with the only real passing highlights of the game for Levi Lewis, who was 3-for-3 on the drive for 68 yards to set up Montrell Johnson’s 3-yard touchdown run for the 21-17 lead.

The Cajuns would fumble and throw an interception on their next two drives, though, to find themselves down 27-21 with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

But again, the running game bailed out UL when Chris Smith broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run to give the Cajuns the lead for good at 28-27 with 2:40 left in the third.

A sack by Chauncey Manac forced Arkansas State to punt early in the fourth quarter and UL’s running game incredibly ended it.

Taking over with 10:26 left to play, the Cajuns drove — and drove, and drove.

Smith finished with 238 yards and two scores on 24 carries, while Johnson added 145 yards and two scores on 16 carries.

It didn’t take very long into Thursday’s game to realize the homestanding Red Wolves were in it to win it.

It appeared the Cajuns were going to score first after Zi’Yon Hill stuffed a fourth-and-1 try to the Cajuns’ 49. UL’s offense promptly drove to the ASU 2, only to not score on four plays from the 2 and turn it over on downs.

As a result of that near-miss, it was the first time this season Arkansas State’s defense didn’t allow any points in the first quarter.

+2 UL baseball assistant's role is to allow Matt Deggs to build offense New UL associate baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux didn’t hesitate to answer any questions Monday while filling in for head coach Matt Deggs duri…

After exchanging punts, the Red Wolves actually scored first with a 13-play, 94-yard drive in 5:44 for the 7-0 lead with 5:58 left in the second quarter.

Things appeared to go from bad to worse for the Cajuns when the ensuing kickoff appeared headed out of bounds, but stuck like a golf shot instead. The result was the Cajuns beginning the next drive at the 1.

Only instead of disaster, it set up one of the most exciting plays in UL football history. Freshman running back Montrell Johnson broke loose for a 99-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-all with 5:19 left until halftime.

It was the longest run in school history and the longest since Raymond Calais ran 92 yards on Nov. 10, 2018 against Georgia State.

The Red Wolves weren’t fazed, however, driving 66 yards on 10 plays, but two pass breakups by cornerback Eric Garror forced Arkansas State to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Blake Grupe for a 10-7 lead with 2:21 left until intermission.

UL responded with a two-minute drive – mostly on the ground.

Chris Smith ignited the drive with runs of 36 and seven yards and then later a 14-yard run to enter the red zone. After two completions to Peter LeBlanc, Smith did the honors with a 6-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds left in the first half.

The Cajuns rushed for 220 yards in the first half. In addition to Johnson rushing for 105 yards in the first half, Smith added 86 yards on 10 carries.

The problem is UL’s defense also gave up 14 first downs and 243 total yards in the first half.