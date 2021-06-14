Recent UL football commitment Bryant Williams had listened to his gut before when facing a big decision.
After Hurricane Laura and the reality that the Barbe Buccaneers wouldn’t be playing football last fall, the 6-foot-8, 315-pound offensive tackle had a huge choice to make.
He loved his coaches, teammates and school in Lake Charles, but something told him to make the move.
So he pulled the trigger. Williams transferred to Class 1A Grand Lake and played a big role in the program’s historic run to the state championship game.
So after visiting UL’s program over the weekend, Williams faced another significant decision in his football career.
This one, however, wasn’t nearly as difficult.
“I just loved the atmosphere at UL,” said Williams, who said his contact with UL began with former coach Rob Sale prior to leaving the Cajuns for the New York Giants. “The visit went great. UL really has something good going there and I want to be a part of it.”
Williams, who said he plans to sign as early as possible because his mind is made up, especially appreciated his visits with the Cajuns’ new offensive line coaches in Jeff Norrid and Darnell Stapleton.
“Those two coaches were awesome,” Williams said. “They have so much experience. Coach Stapleton played in the Super Bowl for the Steelers and coach Norrid has coached so many great linemen at schools like Arkansas and Alabama. It’s going to be an honor to play for them.”
Williams said he was also inspired by recent UL offensive line Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson drafted into the NFL Draft.
“The offensive linemen like Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson that are in the NFL, it’s very impressive,” Williams said. “Then looking at the offensive linemen there right now, I can’t wait to watch them play this year. I want to be a part of that line.”
Joining Grand Lake’s offensive line last fall, however, wasn’t quite as easy.
“It was a really tough decision,” Williams said. “I loved all my coaches at Barbe. I was just looking at playing a junior varsity schedule or going to Grand Lake. I had heard some good things about Grand Lake. It felt like the right move.”
In addition to having a cousin on the team to ease the transition, it also helped Williams that he was joining a run-oriented Grand Lake offense running the veer under coach Jeff Wainwright.
Playing left tackle, Williams helped Grand Lake go 5-1 in the regular season, before getting all the way to the state finals for the first time in school history.
Grand Lake beat East Iberville 13-8 in the semifinals before falling to Oak Grove 33-7 in the finals.
Williams is currently working during the offseason with a line coach to improve his footwork in preparation for his senior season at Grand Lake, as well as his collegiate career at UL that follows.
“I can’t wait,” Williams said.