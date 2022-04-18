The UL men's basketball program announced the signing of 6-foot-1 combination guard Vince Sigona to its 2022 recruiting class.
The native of Plano, Texas averaged 17 points and 2.5 assists to lead Prestonwood Christian Academy to a district championship following a 25-10 record his senior year.
“Vince is a combo guard who is a proven 3-point shooter and playmaker,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “His work ethic, knowledge and understanding of the game should enable him to have continued success as a Ragin’ Cajun. We are excited to add Vince to our roster.”
Sigona was named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 3-point champion after totaling 127 makes from beyond the arc as a junior. He was also selected as an All-State second team for the last two seasons.
Sigona joins Chancellor White in this year's signing class.