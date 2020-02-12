Like many college coaches, UL men's basketball coach Bob Marlin continued to surround himself with former players and coaches from previous stops with the addition of former NBA veteran Anthony Goldwire as the team's Director of Student-Athlete Development.
Goldwire both played in the NBA and also coached with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2010-13. Prior to that, Goldwire crossed paths with Marlin at Pensacola Junior College.
The 48-year-old Goldwire then played two seasons for the Houston Cougars, including being the Southwest Conference's Newcomer of the Year in 1993.
“Anthony is a great addition to our staff," Marlin said in a statement. “He was my first point guard at Pensacola Junior College and laid the foundation for our 1993 NJCAA Championship team.
“He brings a wealth of experience playing and coaching at the professional level. He will be a big asset to our student-athletes and coaching staff as we continue to strive for Sun Belt Conference championships.”
Goldwire was a second-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in the 1994 NBA draft and played for nine teams over a seven-year career, before playing in Greece, Spain and Italy.