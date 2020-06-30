There’s a long list of uncertainties for all college coaches to consider these days with the nation still on coronavirus shutdown.
For Ragin' Cajuns softball coach Gerry Glasco, one of those concerns is two international players on his roster being able to get back to campus in time for the fall semester.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have three international players on the roster, but Melissa Mayeux, from France, stayed in Louisiana after the 2020 spring season ended prematurely.
That leaves pitcher Kandra Lamb, from Australia, and speedy shortstop signee Rebeca Laudino, of Brazil, in question.
At this point, Glasco is confident Lamb will be able to make it back to Lafayette if the school opens as scheduled for the fall semester.
“I think she’s going to be good,” said Glasco, judging by flights to and from Australia going off regularly of late.
His optimism, however, isn’t as high with Laudino, who is back home in Sao Paulo.
“They’re just ate up with it (coronavirus) right now,” Glasco said. “The communication has been tough. At this point, I’m very concerned if she’s going to be able to make it back for the fall.”
Laudino was not able to complete her second year at Florida Southwestern College in Fort Myers because of the virus after hitting a school-record .527 as a freshman with 43 stolen bases.
She has the ability to play in the infield or outfield for the Cajuns with her elite speed potentially making her a weapon even if she doesn’t start right away.
“She’d help us no matter what,” Glasco said. “When I recruited her, I was thinking she had All-American-type potential.
“If she doesn’t start for us, she’ll be one of those kids who could steal 30 bases off the bench. She’s that fast.”
As it stands, Glasco said any number of scenarios could play out in Laudino’s case. For starters, Laudino still had multiple courses to complete to gain eligibility.
If she doesn’t make it back in time, Glasco said Laudino returning to Florida for her second year of junior college ball is a possibility, which would still give her two years of eligibility with the Cajuns.
“I just don’t know what to expect right now,” Glasco said.
On paper, waiting an extra year for Laudino seemingly wouldn’t cripple teh Cajuns' depth chart.
UL’s projected 2021 roster remains extra deep at shortstop with incumbent Alissa Dalton back and Arizona State transfer Jade Gortarez on her way. The outfield depth is also good with Arizona transfer Jenna Kean joining Raina O’Neal, Taylor Roman, Kendall Talley, Carrie Boswell and Karly Heath as qualified options.
As for Lamb, the sophomore right-hander was expected to compete for the No. 2 pitching position behind ace Summer Ellyson in the fall, along with South Carolina transfer Heath, Arizona transfer Vanessa Foreman and incoming freshman Brinson Rogers.