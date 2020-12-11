When UL’s new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney addressed the media for the one and only time this season at football media day in early August, he detailed his intentions on how to make the Ragin’ Cajuns better on defense.
It wasn’t very difficult to understand his basic philosophies when his session ended.
“Ultimately, football comes down to getting off blocks on defense, tackling, taking the football away and playing with great effort,” Toney said during that zoom teleconference.
With the Cajuns now just one win away from capturing the Sun Belt Conference championship, no area of head coach Billy Napier’s squad has played a bigger role than the defense in UL being ranked No. 17 nationally in the AP poll, No. 19 in the College Football Playoff poll and putting its John Hancock on the program’s biggest signature win ever at Iowa State.
“I think you’ve got give coach Toney and our defensive staff some credit this year, given all this first year’s been like,” said Napier, whose Cajuns will meet Coastal Carolina at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 in Conway, S.C., for the Sun Belt title. “Being a first-year coordinator, I think he’s done an outstanding job and certainly, it’s kind of what I thought would happen, having been around Patrick for a couple of years now.
“No one works harder. This is a group that takes a lot of pride in their role and you’ve got to give credit to the players too. They’ve bought in, we’ve got really good ownership.”
Toney’s defense has been the backbone of the memorable 9-1 campaign so far for the Cajuns.
It started with that 31-14 opening win over the now No. 7 and then No. 23-ranked Cyclones in Iowa. For the record, that’s still the fewest points Iowa State’s scored all season long.
When UL was on the ropes at Georgia State in week two, it was cornerback Mekhi Garner that turned that game around with a critical interception to give the Cajuns the momentum it needed.
It was the start of big things to come in the turnover parade with the Cajuns now ranked second nationally leaders with 15 interceptions.
The defense also hung on long enough for the special teams to step up in wins over Georgia Southern and UAB. For much of the season, the offense was hit-and-miss while the offensive line and wide receiving corps searched for consistency during this strange 2020 season.
Almost without fail, the defense was there to pick up the slack.
That was certainly the case in the regular-season finale at Appalachian State. Perhaps the biggest compliment Toney’s defense could be given was for Napier to take a 35-yard safety to narrow the Cajuns’ lead to 24-21 in order to put the team’s fate squarely on the defense’s shoulders.
“We work really hard and it’s paid off,” Napier said of the defense.
Fittingly, the defense came through yet again.
Even more fittingly, Toney was recognized as one of the 56 assistant coaches across the country after that game when nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, which honors the nation’s top assistant coach.
So much of that success goes back to the principles Toney hammered home in early August.
Situational experts
The first one was situational football.
“If we play better situational football, we’ll win more games,” Toney exclaimed.
They have and they have.
There’s nothing more situational than keeping Appalachian State’s offense out of the end zone in Boone, N.C., last Friday.
“There was a lot of unbelievable individual performances on the defense tonight, but as a whole, they were exceptional,” Napier said after the ASU win. “They got takeaways, made critical stops, in the red zone forced them to kick some field goals … incredible. Coach (Patrick) Toney and his staff were exceptional today.”
Part of playing great situational defense is understanding the game situation, another is communication and then comes the physical part.
“We caught the ball when he threw it to us, which we had not done in the past,” Napier said.
Safety Bralen Trahan leads the way with four, followed by cornerback Eric Garror with three.
“We talk about it every week, ‘Get turnovers’, ‘Get turnovers’, ‘You’re going to turn over the game,’” Trahan said.
Junction point
Then there’s the ‘junction point’.
Essentially, Toney preaches to his players that within in game there are going to be moments when it’s a one-on-one situation. In those split seconds, it’s critical that his players won the battle.
Whether it’s Andre Jones coming off the edge with fierce determination or Garror somehow making a play on a jump ball pass by an opposing quarterback, UL defenders have won many of those battles this season.
Another big part of Toney’s game plan on media day was protecting the middle of the field first.
Personnel-wise, the Cajuns have been impressive in that area.
The addition of 6-5, 333-pound defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey in the middle has been everything the staff hoped for.
Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill has replaced last year’s leading tackler Jacques Boudreaux in style as one of the nation’s leading tacklers with 72. And depending on the scheme, senior colleague Ferrod Gardner, who is next with 66 stops, fills that role.
In the back, there’s safety Percy Butler. He’s seemingly everywhere at times.
In baseball terms, that’s like having Jonathan Lucroy, Blake Trahan and John Coker up the middle at Tigue Moore Field.
Another major reason for the defense’s success is halftime adjustments.
Throughout the season, opponents have scored the most points in the second quarter (64), but the least amount (only 30) in the third quarter.
It was similar a year ago for the Cajuns’ defense, which yielded 60 in the second quarter and 44 in the third.
"Work the cut"
Then there’s the other factor of simple overall grit and determination.
In the mind of senior edge rusher Chauncey Manac, UL’s defense is like a boxer.
“Work the cut, man,” he said. “We’ve got a boxer’s mentality, just never quit.”
So it shouldn’t surprise anyone why Napier is expressing supreme confidence these days in the defense.
Opponents are averaging 21.8 points a game, opposing quarterbacks are only completing 51 percent of their passes and the defense has been especially hot of late.
“I couldn’t be more complimentary of our defense,” Napier said. “I felt like this time last year, we were fading a little bit and I feel like we’re really getting bette
Over the last three games, UL’s defense has allowed 268, 247 and 290 total yards. Over the last four, opponents are averaging 307 yards a game.
In the final four games leading in the Sun Belt title game last season, opponents were averaging 408 yards a game and that includes only giving up seven points to Coastal Carolina and three to Troy in that stretch.
Of course, UL’s defense was overwhelmed by the Mountaineers in the Sun Belt championship game, losing 45-38. Time will tell how the defense does against Coastal Carolina, which did collect 414 total yards in beating UL 30-27 on Oct. 17 at Cajun Field.
Butler is convinced all the close, competitive games UL played earlier this season will help keep the Cajuns in it throughout against the Chanticleers.
“When it’s time for the games at the end of the season that really count, we know we can come back from situations like that,” Butler said after the 27-20 win over Arkansas State. “We already know how to handle that. Nobody’s going to get down. We know what we’re going to do in those situations. It’s really making us stronger.”