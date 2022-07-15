UL coach Matt Deggs has been through many Major League drafts during his career as a college baseball coach.
It’s a pins and needles time for college coaching staffs.
“It’s the thing that makes this profession so difficult,” Deggs said.
The 2022 draft begins with the first round Sunday, followed by rounds three through 10 Monday and concludes with rounds 11 through 20 Tuesday.
The biggest questions for the Cajuns are sophomore catcher Julian Brock and junior infielder-outfielder Tyler Robertson.
There’s no question in Deggs’ mind that both will play professional ball one day. It’s just a matter of when.
“I think he’s going to benefit by coming back and having another really good year with us,” Deggs said of Brock. “That would be really his second full year, but we’ll see what happens. I don’t know that the money is going to be right for him right now. If it is, then by all means go, but I don’t know that it is.”
What could work in UL’s favor is Brock was a relative unknown commodity nationally coming the season. Until this spring, he’s played behind Sebastian Toro and then Drake Osborn in 2021.
By the end of the season, though, there was little question about Brock’s long-term potential. He hit .303 with 12 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs.
More significantly, Brock’s rocket right arm threw out 23 of 36 stolen base attempts.
“In my mind, he’s a future big leaguer, but he really just kind of splashed onto the scene about midway through this year,” Deggs said. “Before that, he was a relative unknown because of Toro and COVID and then Drake Osborn and the type year he had in ‘21.
“Ju is going to be a stud, he’s a guy. He’s a definite prospect either this year or next year. His best baseball is in front of him.”
Robertson remains a bit of an unknown as well. Two seasons ago, Robertson was a bit of a free swinger with 51 strikeouts, 15 walks and a .346 on-base percentage.
This past spring, Robertson drew 20 walks, was hit 13 times and struck out 37 times with a .407 on-base percentage.
“It’s all part of the maturation process,” Deggs said of Robertson. “He’s still figuring out who he is and figuring out his body. There’s just a lot that goes into it. I’ve said more than once, he’s going to be a great player at 27, 28 years old. Who he’ll be with at that point, I don’t know, but I truly believe he’ll still be playing.”
Robertson finished at .314 with 13 doubles, two triples, five homers, 33 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.
Adding to the unknown for Robertson is he’s played a lot at both third base and centerfield during his career at UL.
“I think that’s to his benefit,” Deggs said. “Anytime you can show versatility as a position player, then that’s a positive. It’s a rare combination of centerfield and third base. You don’t that a lot of times. Sometimes, it’s shortstop and center, or first base-right field or catcher-first base.
“To be able to move around the field and play third base and center field and do so at an above-average level, I think that speaks to his athleticism and how versatile he could be.”
At this point, Robertson is most polished in center field.
“If somebody wanted to, they could just cement him in center field and just roll with it,” Deggs said. “He’s a great center fielder and an above average third baseman in my opinion at this level.
“The bat is the big thing and that’s got to continue to come on.”
After that duo, unfortunately the NCAA regional injury requiring Tommy John surgery to pitcher Bo Bonds will postpone his draft possibilities.
Bonds was 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA, striking out 83 batters in 53 innings this past spring.
Deggs said the late surge by junior outfielder Heath Hood could also draw some attention.
Hood hit .337 with 15 doubles, six triples, four homers, 39 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
The other issue for college coaches is their signees not getting drafted and skipping college for professional ball.
The most likely candidate for UL is Parkview Baptist outfielder Caleb Stelly. The first-team All-State outfielder hit .459 this spring.