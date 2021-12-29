The Sun Belt Conference's athletic directors decided Tuesday the COVID-19 guidelines for the league's basketball schedule that begins Thursday.
Any games not able to be played due to a COVID-19 breakout on one or both teams will be cancelled and not rescheduled.
The minimum requirement for a game to be played is seven players and one coach. Teams would be allowed to play with fewer players, but won't be forced to play.
Also, teams must play at least 80% of the average number of conference games played in order to play for league honors. Any team playing fewer than 80% will be seeded at the bottom of the league going into the conference tournament.