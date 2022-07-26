There were plenty of new faces providing more promise for the future at Tuesday’s first day of Sun Belt Conference football media days at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown New Orleans.
Three of the conference's four newcomers — James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion — were introduced as the seven East Division teams took the main podium on the opening day. Reigning conference champion UL and its West Division counterparts — including newcomer Southern Mississippi — will take their turn Wednesday.
“The Sun Belt will be the premier Power Five conference in the country,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said.
Commissioner Keith Gill began the day by announcing an expanded ESPN package that will increase the amount of Sun Belt football games on its broadcasts by 50%.
“It just keeps getting better and better every year,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said. “As college football changes, the Sun Belt’s going to change, too, and I think for the better.
“Commissioner Gill has done a great job. JMU had other options and chose this league. I think it’s pieced together very well.”
Cignetti’s Dukes were picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt East, one spot ahead of Old Dominion.
“Nobody really knows what’s going to happen, but the only time I’ve ever been picked like that was my very first year at Elon,” Cignetti said. “They were like 7-45 when I took the job, and in our first year we were like 8-1 after our first nine games and played JMU for the conference championship.”
Old Dominion won its final five games last season to finish 6-7, but Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne doesn’t buy the carryover effect of a late-season run.
“I don’t believe in momentum from year to year,” he said. “I think that’s a myth. Every year, you have to rebuild your program.”
He also doesn’t believe his team will finish as a cellar dweller.
“Here’s the thing: The preseason polls are not worth the paper that they’re printed on,” Rahne said. “They’re there to create excitement.
"If you look, every single year there’s a (preseason) top 10 team in the country that ends up going .500. We’ve got to go out there and prove ourselves each and every game and earn the right to win right now.”
Cignetti declared it's only a matter of when for James Madison to top the Sun Belt.
“Now, our brand is very strong,” Cignetti said. “We’ve got good stuff — beautiful campus, we’ve got facilities, we have a championship culture, it’s a football town. We sell the stadium out every week or come close to it.
Over their last six seasons at the FCS level, the Dukes were 70-11 with one national title, two runners-up and two semifinal finishes.
“They have the talent to be successful in our conference,” Clark said. “That’s going to be a quick turnaround for those guys."
Clark’s Mountaineers made a quick transition when they moved up in 2014, going 7-5 in the first Sun Belt season and 11-2 a year later.
Clark more than welcomes the increased competition in the league.
“Those regional games, to me, it means something,” he said. “I’m a big proponent in that. I wish we played all of our non-conference games in state. You get fans in the stands and talking about our program. There’s talk around town.”
Marshall, picked fourth in the East, got a taste of Sun Belt play when losing to UL in the New Orleans Bowl last season.
“We had good players last year,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “We just didn’t have enough. As that game went on, and toward the end of that game, the size and physicality of a team like Lafayette weighed on us. Moving forward, we knew we had to create more depth on our roster.”
The Thundering Herd added 48 new players — 24 transfers and 24 high school players.
“You’ve got to have the depth to sustain the grind of the schedule,” Huff said.
Cignetti did mention how different the college football scene is these days with the transfer portal.
“Right now as a coach, you just have to adapt, improvise and overcome, because every day is different,” he said. “Roster fluidity is a thing. If you’ve got a really good player at the (Group of Five) level, good luck trying to keep him on your roster for the next year. That’s just where we’re at.”
Perhaps the biggest change in the East is brewing at Georgia Southern, which scrapped decades of option-based offense by bringing in former USC coach Clay Helton to revive the program after a 3-9 campaign.
“We will still be a physical, inside-the-tackle running team, but part of being at the FBS level is being able to push the ball down the field,” Helton said. “The one thing that I did see, we need to be a better passing team.”
Helton landed Buffalo transfer quarterback Kyle Vantrease, and both are encouraged by the receiver talent already in Statesboro, Georgia.
“I was very surprised, and I think Kyle was too, that there were already great receivers on the team,” Helton said. “They just didn’t touch the ball much, but there were some quality receivers that the world is going to get to know this year.”
Picked to finish second this fall, Coastal Carolina is another program that made the FCS leap in 2017 and now has enjoyed two consecutive 11-win seasons.
“We lost a lot of production and names, but the expectations don’t change,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said. “We have guys who are not well-knowns now, but by the end of the year, will be well known.”