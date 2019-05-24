JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UL senior Tyler Hughes clocked a personal-best time in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, but finished 29th overall during the second day of the NCAA East Preliminary Track and Field Meet on Friday at Hodges Stadium.
Hughes, a four-time All-Sun Belt Conference performer, posted a time of 14.07 seconds to finish fifth in his heat and eclipse his previous mark (14.09) set at the LSU Invitational in April.
The final day of competition begins 1:45 p.m. Saturday, with UL’s remaining competitor — Crowley native Damon Guidry — competing in the men’s high jump at 3 p.m.
The NCAA East Preliminary is one of two opening round competitions of the NCAA Track and Field Championships with the West Preliminary happening simultaneously in Sacramento. The top 12 performers in each event from both regional sites will advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.