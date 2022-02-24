The stands at Lamson Park were close to be full.
The pregame festivities created a buzz in the stadium.
But once the game actually began, UL’s pitching staff was far too gracious to the No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, walking six and hitting two more batters in a 9-1 run-rule loss Thursday.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “When the game starts, you’ve got to come out and command the game. We talked about it all the time. Come out, throw strikes, get ahead and make them hit the ball. We come out and just weren’t ready to compete.”
The No. 20-ranked Cajuns dropped to 6-1 on the season and will return to play at 2 p.m. Friday against Eastern Illinois on day one of the Mardi Gras Mambo at the Youngsville Sports Complex.
Alabama improved to 10-0. The two teams will meet again at 11 a.m. Sunday in Youngsville.
“Looking back on it, we came out with arrogance,” Glasco said. “We came out assuming we could play with Alabama … assuming that we were going to show up and we failed to show up at the showdown.
“That’s on me. When we play Alabama on Sunday, it’s going to be a different mindset in our pregame meeting. There will be a lot more elementary-type preparation.”
Alabama got on the board quickly with a two-run homer off UL starter Meghan Schorman in the first inning.
Schorman escaped further damage in that inning, before being relieved by Kandra Lamb in the second.
In the third, though, the wheels came off. Lamb and Schorman combined to walk four batters and hit two more in the frame. Add a Lexi Kilfoyl two-run double and a Jenna Johnson single, and suddenly the Crimson Tide led 9-0.
Glasco said he thought about warning his team about Arizona’s getting run-ruled 11-0 by Alabama earlier this season.
“I didn’t want to scare them,” Glasco said. “But I wish I would have said, ‘Look, Arizona is a top 20 team, probably a top 15 team, but they weren’t ready to play Alabama and they got whipped.’ We did the same thing. We just didn’t come out ready to play, but I think that’s something we can correct.”
Kilfoyl improved to 3-0 in the circle while also getting two hits at the plate.
Offensively, Maddie Hayden led the Cajuns with a 2-for-2 night with an RBI. Laney Credeur added a double and run scored.
“I thought the approach (at plate) was good other than taking the third strike,” Glasco said. “When you’re down that far, you have to use your at-bats.
“I told them before the game, one of the things when you face Kilfoyl is you can’t go up there and swing at the first pitch. You have to be selective. I thought we failed on that.”