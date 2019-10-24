It’s not that UL senior guard Kevin Dotson had any doubts.

But after the offense’s subpar performance in the the Ragin' Cajuns' 17-7 loss to Appalachian State the week before, it still felt good for the Plaquemine High product to see the Cajuns consistently move the ball up and down the field in a 37-20 road victory over Arkansas State on ESPNU last Thursday.

The 315 yards rushing, five rushing touchdowns and 496 total yards in the win over the Red Wolves kept the Cajuns’ offense high in the national rankings.

UL enters its open date fourth nationally with an average of 286.9 rushing yards, tied for first with 27 rushing touchdowns, second in average yards per carry (6.85) and 12th in total offense (492.9).

“It feels real good to bounce back from last week,” Dotson said. “Our offensive line always talks about our rushing, we want to stay in the top-five type thing. It’s good to keep our average up. These are things we need to keep on building on and get more and more yards.”

For Dotson, who has experienced lows and highs during his five years in the program, it’s extra special to be establishing historic trends in his final season.

But the 6-4, 321-pounder isn’t surprised.

+2 UL's wide receiving corps still hasn't achieved a consistent rotation Some of it has been because injuries, some of it is the opponent and some of it is pure coincidence.

“It is pretty amazing,” Dotson said. “I remember the first few interviews we did, I told y’all we’re going to be a pretty good offensive line — one of the best offensive lines. I’m just glad I can keep that promise right now. It feels great to actually see it come through.”

Sure, that loss to the Mountaineers still stings the offense after the defense limited Appalachian State to 17 points.

“In the App game, things just weren’t coming together,” Dotson said. “We never gave up. We just couldn’t get it together. Sometimes, things just don’t hit like they’re supposed to hit. They just don’t go as planned. I knew (the) next week we were going to do the same thing we’ve been doing all year. I’m not really surprised by the result.”

As much as Dotson and his teammates wanted to win that game on national TV against a team that is now nationally ranked and had never lost to UL, how the Cajuns handled the loss and rebounded from it is another reminder to Dotson how wonderful his senior year has been.

“Actually, this year I don’t think anything has been surprising me,” Dotson said. “This is how I really want it to happen. I expected it to happen, and I’m glad it is happening. Everybody’s together. We’re a tight-knit group. Everybody is talking with one another. We don’t talk down on the defense and the defense doesn’t talk down on offense.

“It’s all just coming together right now. It’s a perfect senior season right now.”

In addition to illustrating the great togetherness the Cajuns (5-2, 2-1) are enjoying this fall, the Arkansas State win also displayed the discipline coach Billy Napier and his staff have instilled.

If there’s a nasty rival for UL in Sun Belt football, it’s Arkansas State.

Once again last Thursday, the Red Wolves engaged in aggressive tomfoolery after the whistle. As frustrating as it was, Dotson and his teammate resisted the temptation to retaliate.

“We told everybody about the history (of Arkansas State series) … everybody who's not been here to know what happens in those type of games,” Dotson said. We practice it every day to not talk to the opponent. So when they did start those things, we were able to hold ourselves back and have the control.

“Because when you’re winning, they have nothing to lose. So if they get some of your people out for the next game, then it hurts your whole season. You don’t want to hurt your teammates, so you think about that in the back of your head.”

And when it wasn’t togetherness or mental discipline, the Cajuns were demonstrating resiliency in the win in Jonesboro.

With that loss the Mountaineers still in their minds, Arkansas State opened the game with a seemingly easy 12-play, 95-yard touchdown drive.

Instead of being a sign of things to come, however, the Cajuns scored 24 of the game’s next 27 points while forcing the Red Wolves to punt on five of their next six possessions.

“If anybody ever scores first or we don’t score and then somebody scores, it’s going to be one word: ‘Respond,’ ” Dotson said. “That’s all they’re going to tell us. We have to respond. We can’t let it get to us. We’ve got to be able to tit for tat. If they throw a punch, we throw a punch. You can’t just get hit and lay down.”

And yes, Dotson even takes the individual successes in stride. Teammate Shane Vallot’s powerful block against a Red Wolves’ defensive lineman was very popular on social media after the win.

Dotson said that surprised him, because such dominating plays have become commonplace this season.

“These are just plays we do every day,” Dotson laughed. “We’ve done that to a few other people on other teams. It’s just something they caught on film. I guess it was just the most dramatic of them. It’s not really something new that we’ve done.

“I did not know they were going to put it on. If they wouldn’t have said nothing, I would never have thought about posting it or putting it anywhere. We’ve done it before, so I don’t know why that one caught fire.”