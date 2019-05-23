In many ways, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ 2019 baseball season has been teetering on the edge for months now.
For a while it appeared a gut-wrenching 9-8 loss at UTA after leading 8-4 through seven with a chance to get over .500 for the first time all season did the trick.
It’s been a season of heartbreaking losses for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
It began a five-game losing streak that created another huge uphill climb that ended Thursday morning in Conway, S.C., when No. 6 Troy wrapped up the Cajuns’ season with a 10-7 victory over No. 8 UL in a Sun Belt Conference tournament elimination game at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Indeed, Wednesday’s heartbreaking 13-inning loss to No. 2 Georgia Southern proved to be the final straw in the Cajuns’ roller coaster campaign that ended 28-31.
Troy (30-28) now advances to meet the Little Rock-Georgia Southern loser in another elimination game at 2 p.m. Friday.
Ironically, the biggest question for the Cajuns coming into the Sun Belt tournament was the limited options for their starting pitchers.
In Wednesday’s marathon, the Cajuns got a season-high 7.2 innings from Grant Cox – only allowed two runs – only for the bullpen to waste that opportunity by squandering two separate leads in extra innings.
On Thursday, red-shirt freshman Logan Savoy began the sixth with a 3-2 lead. But after giving up a two-run homer to Dalton Singuefield, Savoy was replaced by freshman Blake Schultz and things got really ugly.
It was certainly a curious move.
Schultz would only last a third of an inning and was replaced by Gunner Leger for two-thirds of an inning to no avail.
Rigsby Mosley collected an RBI double and Drew Frederic, who doubled twice off Savoy, added a sacrifice fly for a 7-3 lead after six.
Connor Cooke tried to keep UL afloat, but instead yielded three home runs in four batters to see Troy build a commanding 10-3 lead and give way to Chance Stone.
Savoy ended up allowed four runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in five innings.
Amazingly, the Cajuns actually led 3-0 early on with a three-run third inning.
A lot has changed for both the UL Ragin’ Cajuns and the Appalachian State Mountaineers since the two teams met in late March.
Jordan Wiley was hit by a pitch ahead of a Hayden Cantrelle double and an RBI single by Hunter Kasuls.
Todd Lott followed with a sacrifice fly and Handsome Monica with an RBI single.
Lott later added a two-run home run and O'Neal Lochridge contributed an RBI double in the ninth, but it wasn't enough.
