On the surface, it was a disappointing, hard-fought 71-65 loss for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team to Sun Belt Conference rival Texas State on Saturday at the Cajundome.
You could certainly see it on the faces of coach Garry Brodhead and his players in the postgame press conference.
But when the pregame ceremonies were discussed, however, that was quite noticeable as well.
Freshman guards Brandi Williams and Andrea Cournoyer had black ‘AB’ patches on the shoulder of their pink jerseys — in tribute to Brodhead’s wife, Andrea, who died of breast cancer four years ago.
Brodhead led his inaugural Cancer Walk to benefit the Andrea Brodhead Foundation, which will fund a scholarship to a UL student who has cancer or whose family is fighting cancer.
Cancer survivors from the walk also spoke to the team in the pregame locker room ceremony.
“After the game, that was the first thing I said,” Brodhead said. “It was a great day for the University of Louisiana women’s basketball with the walk and how these girls are. The support they have for the survivors. Brandi’s grandmother was there and told her story in the locker room.
“The locker room was special today, hearing some of the stories from coach Deacon’s (Jones) mom, to Diamond’s (Morrison) mom to Brandi’s grandmother and even a couple of guys in there. One guy lost his wife in January. He was just looking for someone to put a shoulder on and somebody to discuss how you handle stuff.”
On the court, Brodhead’s Cajuns (now 7-18, 5-9) played quite well for over three quarters. A Morrison bucket gave UL a 12-11 lead just before the first quarter ended and UL maintained that lead until the 3:57 mark in the third quarter in the middle of a 13-2 Texas State run.
But the Cajuns didn’t wilt, rebounding with 3-pointers from Morrison and Williams to regain the lead at 50-48 after three.
But in the end, the Cajuns just couldn’t corral Texas State sharpshooter Toshua Leavitt, who finished with 28 points on 6-of-11 shooting from behind the arc, along with four assists in 38 minutes.
“To me on the defensive side, sometimes we get hurt on that help,” Brodhead said. “These guards are out there pressuring and nobody’s stepping over to help them. In the fourth quarter, that happened a lot, especially with Leavitt. In the first half, I thought we did a phenomenal job with her. We made sure we trapped her. In the second half, we were a step slow and not as aggressive.
“It’s hard to stay tied to her. We didn’t make her make tough shots in the second half.”
Texas State shot 53.3 percent in the third quarter, while UL’s shooting dipped to 37.5 percent in that period.
“We don’t have anyone who is real, real good on shooters,” Brodhead said. “You’ve got to be able to deny and you’ve got to be smart on when to deny because you want to limit their touches too and also be in help.”
Williams led the Cajuns with 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Ty Doucet added 13 points and seven boards off the bench while still dealing with a groin injury.
But again, Saturday wasn’t all about basketball.
“Today was a great day for me as a coach, as a dad and as a husband,” Brodhead said. “It’s something that not everybody gets to experience at this level.
“We’re going to forget that we lost to Texas State on the 23rd (of February), but man, we’re never going to forget the survivors that were there today and how we impacted them and how they impacted us.”