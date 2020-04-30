UL baseball coach Matt Deggs doesn’t know just yet if all five seniors on this year’s team will return to the program for the fall semester.
But he can certainly see a scenario in which that happens.
“I think all five of them would like to come back for sure,” Deggs said. “We’ve visited and we’ve talked. Three or four are very solid.”
The uncertainty stems from summer events that could alter some plans.
One potential scenario involves right-handed pitcher Brandon Young getting drafted in June.
“He’s a guy that if they draft five rounds, he could certainly go,” Deggs said. “If they draft 10, I think that’s a most definite. Then you have the free agent side of things to also work through. Brandon would love to come back, and we’d love to have him back, but he’s probably going to have a decision to make to continue playing on the (Division) I level or sign and start a professional career.”
Young only pitched in four games before the coronavirus pandemic ended college baseball this season. But he was dominant.
He was 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA, giving up 13 hits, nine walks and striking out 37 in 24⅔ innings.
The other issue could be outfielder Gavin Bourgeois entering the workforce. (He is majoring in insurance and risk management.)
“A guy like Gavin is a little it older,” Deggs said. “I know he’d like to come back and we’d definitely welcome him back with open arms, but I could also see a (job) scenario like that unfold as well.”
All other discussion is on outfielder Brennan Breaux and pitchers Jack Burk and Austin Bradford returning to the Cajuns for a second crack at their senior seasons.
“For sure, you’ll see Brennan (Breaux) back and Jack Burk and Austin Bradford for sure,” Deggs said. “I think they’ll be healthy and provide some valuable experience. They’re all good players, so it’s a positive situation for us.
“I like the way we were heading when this whole thing was shut down. I like what we’re going to be able to put out there a year from now.”
Initially, there was doubt if Major League Baseball would even conduct its annual draft this summer due.
It will still happen June 10. The question now is whether it will include five or 10 rounds.
Although wither format is far shorter than the usual 40-round draft, the five-or-10-rounds question may impact UL’s team next season. Junior shortstop Hayden Cantrelle remains a strong possibility to be drafted, especially if there are 10 rounds.
So does UL right-handed pitcher Conor Angel.
“Conor Angel is another guy who is kind of in that discussion with a very, very high ceiling,” Deggs said. “He’s got a fastball up to 96 with a lot of sink, and he’s developing a really good slider. That’s the hard part about our job. There’s a lot of forecasting and trying to predict the future and nobody really knows.”
With the draft not going any more 10 rounds, the only UL signee that could be picked is North Vermilion right-hander Hayden Durke.
“If it was 40 (rounds) like it normally is, I think you’d be looking at a handful of guys, but it’s not,” Deggs said. “That’s going to be to the benefit of college baseball moving forward right there. It’s going to make it that much more competitive."
In other words, the draft won’t be going back to 40 rounds, or even to more than 20 rounds, even after the coronavirus social distancing measures cease. What's more, MLB intends to contract its minor-league system.
“So this is going to make it very difficult moving forward to pursue a career in professional baseball obviously with them subtracting (minor league) teams,” Deggs said. “It is what it is. Ultimately, the cream always rises to the top. If you’re good enough, they’re going to get you and you’ll get a chance to make it to the big leagues.”
Likewise, Deggs doesn’t see the increased competition on the 2021 Cajuns being tougher, with four or five seniors returning, as a negative.
“The way I look at anywhere I’m at, and especially right here right now, is that it doesn’t get easier,” he said. “It should only get more competitive each year. If the ultimate goal is to get to Omaha and have a chance to win a national championship, you’ve got to improve every single year.
“Either you’re getting better or you’re getting worse. Nobody really stays the same. If you stay the same, you’re probably going backwards.”