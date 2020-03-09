The Sun Belt Conference schedule couldn’t have started out much worse for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns with five of their first six games on the road.

On the flip side, it may be finishing up about as good as coach Garry Brodhead could possibly draw it up.

His Cajuns ended the regular season at home Saturday with a win over Texas State and now will be hosting a four-team mini tournament to tip off the Sun Belt Conference women’s tournament in the Cajundome.

Brodhead’s Cajuns will meet Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. Tuesday, following the 3 p.m. matchup between Little Rock and Appalachian State. The winners will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday with that winner to play No. 1 Troy at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

“I think it’s so much easier that we finished off the season here and then now we get to start the tournament here for two games and then with the tournament semifinals being in New Orleans, it’s a lot easier … especially with us being so close to New Orleans,” Brodhead said.

“It’s an added plus. So here we are, the matchups are pretty good, can we take care of business?”

During the regular season, the No. 4 Cajuns (17-12, 10-8) split with No. 9 Georgia Southern (10-19, 7-11), lost to No. 5 Little Rock (11-18, 9-9) in their only game and beat No. 8 Appalachian State (11-18, 8-10) in their lone meeting.

“I think for the most part the juniors understand it, because we’ve never really had a fourth seed,” Brodhead said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had this opportunity. We’ve been talking about it. It’s not like we just hoped it was going to happen.

“When we saw that we weren’t going to finish first or second … we said, ‘Hmmm, we’ll be fighting for third and fourth, mainly fourth.’ I think they realize that since we got it done and this opportunity is ahead, let’s don’t get it pass us up.”

In UL’s first game against Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia, on Jan. 4, the Eagles shot the lights out with 14 3-pointers in 29 attempts in rolling past the Cajuns 83-67.

In the rematch in Lafayette on Feb. 15, UL’s defense limited Georgia Southern to only two 3-pointers in 12 tries for a 72-60 win.

“We’re getting ready to play Georgia Southern,” Brodhead said. “They can really shoot the 3, but they’re inside game isn’t as prevalent as UTA’s. So you’re looking at a different type of team, so can we adjust to that?”

What Brodhead’s staff needs to be careful of, however, is the Eagles crossing up UL like perimeter-minded Texas State did with throwing the curve ball of a surprise inside game to foil the Cajuns’ defensive strategy.

“Georgia Southern’s the same way,” Brodhead said. “They want to shoot the 3, but they do have some post players to take advantage of some of the switches that we may do or some of the defenses that we may play. So you already have a concern.

“Our bigger lineups don’t cover out as well, so it’s going to be a cat-and-mouse game.”

All-Sun Belt Women's Basketball

FIRST TEAM

DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina, Sr.

Kyra Collier, Little Rock, Sr.

Shaforia Kines, South Alabama, Sr.

Marie Benson, UTA, Sr.

'Japonica James, Troy, Sr.

Player of the Year: DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year: Naheria Hamilton, Coastal Carolina

Freshman of the Year: Gara Beth Self, ULM

Newcomer of the Year: Marie Benson, UTA

Coach of the Year: Jaida Williams, Coastal Carolina

SECOND TEAM

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina, So.

Naheria Hamilton, Coastal Carolina, Sr.

Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana, Jr.

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama, Jr.

Alexus Dye, Troy, Jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pre Stanley, Appalachian State, Jr.

Jireh Washington, Arkansas State, So.

Teal Battle, Little Rock, Jr.

Savannah Jones, South Alabama, Jr.

Jasmine Robinson, Troy, Jr.