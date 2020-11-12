UL softball coach Gerry Glasco is known for being a top-notch recruiter.

Glasco might have outdone himself with the 10-prospect 2021 signing class he recently unveiled.

It’s so impressive that Extra Inning Softball ranked it the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, thanks to eight of the website’s top 100 prospects heading to Lafayette.

“This is a very deep and balanced group that we believe will play a huge part in our program over the next five years,” Glasco said. “We expect these student-athletes to compete for starting positions immediately and want to see many of them become starters for us over the next two seasons.”

The prized recruit is pitcher Samantha Landry of Mont Belvieu, Texas, ranked No. 4 nationally. Landry had two seasons at Barbers Hill High with ERAs under 1.00.

“Samantha was our No. 1 recruiting target as soon as I was hired at Louisiana,” Glasco said. “We expect her to compete for the position of ace of our staff as a freshman due to her ability to throw hard, change speeds, and field her position well. She simply has proven to be a winner in the circle throughout her travel ball career.”

There’s also a familiar name in the class in Maddie Hayden, the sister of one of the program’s all-time greats in Haley Hayden of West Monroe.

Hayden hit better than .500 in her two-plus seasons of varsity play and stolen more than 50 bases in her two full seasons.

“Maddie has speed, power, a tremendous arm, and is a fierce competitor,” Glasco said. “She is one of the most special all-around athletes we have seen. Her abilities would allow her to play on the infield or outfield for us. She will compete to play here as soon as she arrives on campus.”

The class also includes four outfielders — Kayla Falterman of The Woodlands, Texas, Samantha Graeter of Spring, Texas, Kramer Eschete of Brenham, Texas and McKenzie Wittenberg of Fort Myers, Florida.

Falterman hit .480 this past summer after only striking out twice in 221 appearances in her first two years of high school ball.

“Kayla makes the players around her better, and her team better, because of her ability and willingness to do whatever is needed to win,” Glasco said. “She will bring great leadership abilities to our program. She gets exceptional reads in the outfield as a defender, and offensively plays the short game at a very high level.”

Graeter hit .458 in her prep career with six homers for the No. 1 team in Texas before the coronavirus shutdown.

“She possesses a strong arm and can really cover a lot of ground in the outfield,” Glasco said.

Eschete was hitting .596 in the abbreviated spring. Glasco said she “can run, hit, hit for power and defend.”

Wittenberg played outfield, shortstop and pitcher in high school, hitting .497 with 29 stolen bases as a sophomore.

“McKenzie is another recruit that found us and expressed her desire to be a part of our program,” Glasco said. “She is fast, has a good arm, and makes it known she has a strong desire to compete.”

Landry is joined by Destrehan pitcher Tyler Oubre, who was a first-team all-state honoree as a sophomore.

“Tyler is a spin and finesse pitcher who understands the importance of the spin and movement on her pitches,” Glasco said. “She possesses great intelligence in the circle and has shown a great ability to pick up things quickly. Her pitching style reminds me of former Georgia great Chelsea Wilkinson.”

The infielders include third baseman Elia Hebel of Albany, Texas; corner Laney Credeur of Old Mines, Missouri; and Alexa Langeliers of Keller, Texas.

Hebel missed her sophomore season with a knee injury, but then hit .660 this past summer. As a freshman, Heberl hit .629 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs.

“A corner infielder with tremendous power, Elia fits the prototype of a Ragin’ Cajuns softball player due to her ability to hit a lot of home runs,” Glasco said. “She possesses a good arm and is capable of playing either corner position well.”

Credeur was born in Lafayette and her grandparents live in Carencro.

“Laney can really hit for power and we expect her to be a corner infielder,” Glasco said.

Langeliers hit .522 and .492 in her two high school seasons. Her brother Shea was picked No. 9 overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 draft.

“She has been one of the most feared hitters in the country over the past few summers,” Glasco said.